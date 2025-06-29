403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kajol's 'Maa' Outshines 8 Films Of 2025 In Just 2 Days, Sets Box Office Buzzing
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kajol's film 'Maa' has raked in ₹10.30 crore in just two days, surpassing the lifetime collections of eight 2025 films. This impressive feat has set the box office abuzz.
In just two days, Kajol's film Maa has surpassed the lifetime box office collections of eight 2025 releases, creating a strong buzz and proving its dominance with an impressive ₹10.30 crore collection.Loveyatri 2, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, flopped with a total collection of ₹6.85 crore.Superboys of Malegaon failed to impress, earning only ₹5.32 crore.Himesh Reshammiya's Badaass Ravikumar collected a mere ₹8.38 crore, failing at the box office.Chirriya, starring Vinay Pathak and Amruta Subhash, performed dismally, earning only ₹8 lakh.The Bhootnii, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, underwhelmed audiences, earning ₹9.57 crore.Kesari Veer, with Sunil Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi, only managed a meager ₹1.53 crore.Kuttey, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, also underperformed, collecting ₹1.5 crore.Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, couldn't make a mark, earning ₹6.85 crore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment