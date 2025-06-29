Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kajol's 'Maa' Outshines 8 Films Of 2025 In Just 2 Days, Sets Box Office Buzzing

Kajol's 'Maa' Outshines 8 Films Of 2025 In Just 2 Days, Sets Box Office Buzzing


2025-06-29 05:01:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kajol's film 'Maa' has raked in ₹10.30 crore in just two days, surpassing the lifetime collections of eight 2025 films. This impressive feat has set the box office abuzz.

In just two days, Kajol's film Maa has surpassed the lifetime box office collections of eight 2025 releases, creating a strong buzz and proving its dominance with an impressive ₹10.30 crore collection.

Loveyatri 2, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, flopped with a total collection of ₹6.85 crore.Superboys of Malegaon failed to impress, earning only ₹5.32 crore.Himesh Reshammiya's Badaass Ravikumar collected a mere ₹8.38 crore, failing at the box office.Chirriya, starring Vinay Pathak and Amruta Subhash, performed dismally, earning only ₹8 lakh.The Bhootnii, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, underwhelmed audiences, earning ₹9.57 crore.Kesari Veer, with Sunil Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi, only managed a meager ₹1.53 crore.Kuttey, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, also underperformed, collecting ₹1.5 crore.Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, couldn't make a mark, earning ₹6.85 crore.

MENAFN29062025007385015968ID1109737413

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search