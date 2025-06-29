Kajol's 'Maa' Outshines 8 Films Of 2025 In Just 2 Days, Sets Box Office Buzzing

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kajol's film 'Maa' has raked in ₹10.30 crore in just two days, surpassing the lifetime collections of eight 2025 films. This impressive feat has set the box office abuzz.

Loveyatri 2, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, flopped with a total collection of ₹6.85 crore.Superboys of Malegaon failed to impress, earning only ₹5.32 crore.Himesh Reshammiya's Badaass Ravikumar collected a mere ₹8.38 crore, failing at the box office.Chirriya, starring Vinay Pathak and Amruta Subhash, performed dismally, earning only ₹8 lakh.The Bhootnii, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, underwhelmed audiences, earning ₹9.57 crore.Kesari Veer, with Sunil Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi, only managed a meager ₹1.53 crore.Kuttey, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, also underperformed, collecting ₹1.5 crore.Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, couldn't make a mark, earning ₹6.85 crore.