Saif Ali Khan Spends Quality Time With Sons Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh In Adorable Park Day Moments

In a heartwarming display of family bonding, actor Saif Ali Khan was recently seen enjoying a sunny day at the park with his children, son Ibrahim Ali Khan and younger kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

The outing, shared by Ibrahim on his social media, has quickly captured the hearts of fans, showcasing an intimate and playful side of the Pataudi family.

The pictures, which Ibrahim posted on Instagram, offer a rare glimpse of the Pataudi clan in one frame.

Seated at the centre of a park bench, Saif Ali Khan looked effortlessly stylish in a dark shirt, blue denim, and white sneakers.

His eldest son, Ibrahim, who exuded casual charm, sat beside him, his hand affectionately resting on his father's shoulder, with a warm smile.

On Saif's other side, the younger Pataudi siblings, Taimur and Jeh, were dressed in coordinated outfits, black shorts, white socks, and black shoes.

Ibrahim also shared a series of playful snaps from a friendly game of cricket between Jeh and Taimur.

In one frame, Jeh, the youngest of the group, confidently gripped the bat, while Taimur took on the role of bowler.

Ibrahim captioned the post as "park day".

Fans chimed in the comments section and wrote, "Truly a picture-perfect moment."

Another commented, "The Boys!"

Ibrahim, son of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently made his acting debut with the Netflix film 'Nadaaniyan', which also featured Khushi Kapoor. (ANI)