Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Priests Consider Lowercase ‘God’ as Sinful

2025-06-29 04:42:21
(MENAFN) Religious figures from the Russian Orthodox Church have denounced the use of a lowercase ‘g’ in the word "God," labeling it both sinful and irreverent.

This reaction comes in light of updated spelling rules presented by Russia’s top linguistic authority.

The Vinogradov Russian Language Institute, which is affiliated with the Russian Academy of Sciences, clarified in remarks to the press on Friday that while the term "God" should be capitalized in sacred contexts, using a lowercase version is permissible in casual phrases like “thank God” or “for the love of God.”

However, Archpriest Aleksandr Ilyashenko voiced strong disagreement during an interview with a news agency, arguing that this practice stems from the residual influence of Soviet atheism.

“In my opinion, this is a sin, an expression of disrespect and ingratitude to the Lord,” he stated. “It is very sad that some scientists have [the opposite] opinion. I think it is unacceptable.”

Another voice of opposition, Father Alvian Tkhelidze—a well-known religious blogger and priest—asserted that long-standing Russian norms demand capitalization even in common phrases. Posting on Telegram, he wrote, “For Christians, saying ‘thank God’ is not a stock phrase, but an act of honoring the Creator.”

