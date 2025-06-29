403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Pushes for Five Percent Defense Spending
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, top NATO officials convened in The Hague for a landmark summit designed to reinforce the alliance in light of intensifying global dangers.
During the gathering, Secretary General Mark Rutte introduced a proposal urging all member countries to dedicate 5 percent of their gross domestic product to military expenditure, according to sources.
In his introductory address, Rutte characterized the present global security situation as “dangerous” for the alliance's population of one billion.
He highlighted multiple growing threats including Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine, escalating unrest in the Middle East, increasing terrorist activity, and complex technological hurdles.
NATO, he announced, is approaching a moment of “decisions leading to an unprecedented increase in our collective defense spending and a new financial balance in our alliance.”
“In the face of this, we stand together, united in NATO, the most powerful defensive alliance in world history,” Rutte emphasized.
He further underscored NATO's core principle: “Our enduring commitment to Article Five, that an attack on one is an attack on all, sends a powerful message.”
The new 5 percent defense expenditure proposal represents a considerable departure from the existing 2 percent guideline.
The plan is intended to enhance core military strength and other security-centric investments.
According to Rutte, this adjustment is crucial for funding NATO’s strategic operations and enhancing the bloc’s overall preparedness.
“This also makes NATO fairer,” he remarked.
“For too long, one ally, the United States, carried too much of the burden. That changes today," he declared.
During the gathering, Secretary General Mark Rutte introduced a proposal urging all member countries to dedicate 5 percent of their gross domestic product to military expenditure, according to sources.
In his introductory address, Rutte characterized the present global security situation as “dangerous” for the alliance's population of one billion.
He highlighted multiple growing threats including Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine, escalating unrest in the Middle East, increasing terrorist activity, and complex technological hurdles.
NATO, he announced, is approaching a moment of “decisions leading to an unprecedented increase in our collective defense spending and a new financial balance in our alliance.”
“In the face of this, we stand together, united in NATO, the most powerful defensive alliance in world history,” Rutte emphasized.
He further underscored NATO's core principle: “Our enduring commitment to Article Five, that an attack on one is an attack on all, sends a powerful message.”
The new 5 percent defense expenditure proposal represents a considerable departure from the existing 2 percent guideline.
The plan is intended to enhance core military strength and other security-centric investments.
According to Rutte, this adjustment is crucial for funding NATO’s strategic operations and enhancing the bloc’s overall preparedness.
“This also makes NATO fairer,” he remarked.
“For too long, one ally, the United States, carried too much of the burden. That changes today," he declared.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment