Mexican President states government will protect nationals in US
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed on June 27 that her administration is committed to protecting Mexican migrants in the United States following recent immigration raids that led to the arrest of 252 Mexican nationals.
During her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized the government’s solidarity and support for Mexican migrants, pledging to do everything within its power to safeguard their rights and well-being.
As part of this effort, Mexican consulates in the U.S. have been instructed to conduct daily visits to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention centers. Additionally, consuls are required to hold weekly public hearings to hear firsthand from detainees and address their concerns.
Sheinbaum assured that her government will allocate all necessary resources to protect migrants from threats and rights violations, and that complaints from Mexicans abroad will be thoroughly addressed without exception.
The president also condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal to construct a new detention facility in the state’s wetlands, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” stressing that immigrants are not criminals.
