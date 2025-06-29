Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Denounces Terrorist Attack in Pakistan

2025-06-29 03:35:20
(MENAFN) Türkiye issued a strong condemnation on Saturday following a deadly terrorist assault in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and many injuries caused by the terrorist attack,” declared the Foreign Ministry in an official statement.

The ministry affirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for Pakistan in its struggle against terrorism.

“We strongly condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

As reported by the Pakistani army, the violent incident involved a suicide explosion near the Afghan frontier, claiming the lives of no fewer than 13 Pakistani soldiers.

In the aftermath, military forces neutralized 14 terrorists in retaliatory actions.

