Dreams Come True for DIB Customers Winning AED 3 Million in Prizes
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 26 June 2025: DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, recently concluded its Dream Bigger rewards campaign and announced the names of 202 lucky winners who collectively received prizes valued at a whopping AED 3 Million.
Launched in January 2025, this mega, multi-million Dirham campaign was crafted with the objective of rewarding both Retail and Business Banking customers and thanking them for further cementing their relationship with DIB. Eligible customers entered the draw by increasing their average balances in their current and savings accounts or by making foreign currency transactions. For every AED 10,000 additional balance in their current or savings account or on additional foreign currency transactions of AED 10,000, customers received one extra entry into the draw, increasing their opportunity of winning. The four-month campaign saw a fantastic number of customers participating, and the promotion culminated with two customers winning the grand prize of AED 1 million each. In addition, 200 customers received AED 5,000 each.
Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, commented: “We are delighted to announce the winners of our Dream Bigger campaign, which was designed to acknowledge the enduring trust and loyalty of our customers. At DIB we are committed to delivering not only innovative Shariah-compliant financial solutions but also rewarding experiences that resonate with our customers. Campaigns like this reflect our belief in building long-term relationships, encouraging financial responsibility and making banking both meaningful and inclusive. As we at DIB continue to expand its Retail and Business Banking footprint, initiatives like Dream Bigger reinforce the bank’s mission to go beyond traditional banking, fostering deeper connections with customers through purposeful engagement. The core purpose of running such rewards campaign is to thank customers for their loyalty and the trust that they levy on the bank. Congratulations to all the winners.”
