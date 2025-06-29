Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today’s market analysis on behalf of Daniel Wesonga, Senior Sales Manager at Pepperstone


(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 27th June 2025

South African equities have sustained their positive momentum as the JSE FTSE All Share Index approaches the psychologically significant 96,000-point level, though near-term volatility remains a distinct possibility. The index advanced 0.69%, yet market breadth was uneven, with 9 of 20 sectors retreating. Notably, electronic technology, utilities and health technology underperformed, while distribution services, non-energy minerals and communications provided some offsetting strength. Among key stocks, MTN Group recorded a 6.13% gain, Investec rose 2.34%, while Capitec Bank, Gold Fields and Standard Bank Group declined.

On the data side, the Consumer Confidence Index improved to -10 in the second quarter, recovering from a near two-year low of -20, aided by policy shifts including the cancellation of planned tax increases and a resolution to budgetary stalemates. Producer price inflation eased sharply to 0.1% in May, alleviating cost pressures for businesses and indicating a modest improvement in the economic backdrop. Additionally, South Afri’a’s banking sector remains a key pillar of market stability. Elevated interest rates continue to enhance net interest income. Pan-African expansion and advances in digital banking are further supporting earnings growth.

Improving consumer sentiment and subdued inflation could underpin equities. Meanwhile, investors could turn to new economic data, including trade figures and PMI data, next week.


