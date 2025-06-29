403
Panckaj N Umrania, Honoured by World Book of Records for Authoring the Wo’ld’s First Book on Carbon Steel Sourcing
(MENAFN- Tyccommunication) New Delhi, June 27, 025: In a remarkable milestone for the Indian industrial sector, Panckaj N Umrania, Executive Director of KND Steel, has been honoured by the World Book of Records, London, for authoring the’world’s first book dedicated to carbon steel sourcing. Titled “Mastering Carbon Steel”Sourcing,” the book marks a pioneering achievement that places India on the global map for thought leadership in the steel industry.
Backed by years of experience in global sourcing and supply chain strategy, this publication serves as a comprehensive guide for business owners, automotive component manufacturers, and academic institutions involved in the procurement, application, and trade of carbon steel. It addresses a long-standing gap in technical literature on steel sourcing and will prove invaluable to metallurgical engineers, procurement leaders, and all stakeholders in the steel supply chain ecosystem.
The award ceremony, hosted by the World Book of Records, was witnessed by eminent personalities such as Shri Kalraj Mishra, Former Governor of Rajasthan; Shri Justice V.S. Kokje, Former Governor of Himachal Pradesh; Dr. Varun Kapoor, IPS, Special DGP of Madhya Pradesh; Dr. Ravi Bhagat, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab and Secretary, PWD (B&R); Shri Shankar Lalwani, MP of Indore; Padma Shri Anup Jalota, the celebrated musician themselves; and Mr. Santosh Shukla, President and CEO of the World Book of Records, London.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Panckaj N Umrania said,
This recognition establishes India in the scene of industrial innovations and global supply-chain strategy. It is a proud achievement not alone for Mr. Umrania or KND Steel but for the entire Indian steel and manufacturing ecosystem.
