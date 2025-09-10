Africa and Indian Ocean's travel and tourism elite honoured at VIP reception in Tanzania
(MENAFN- WorldTrade Executive) Tourism and hospitality dignitaries from across Africa and the Indian Ocean convened in Tanzania for the opening leg of World Travel Awards 2025 to honour the organisations pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation across the region.
Winners at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025, hosted at Johari Rotana, Dar es Salaam, included the Maldives, which was voted ‘Indian Oce’n’s Leading Destina’ion…#8216; and ‘Indi’n Ocean’s Leading Green D’stination’. The prestigious Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari C‘ub cla’med ‘Africa…#8217;s Leading Hotel’, while Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf ‘esort ’as hailed ‘Afr’ca’s Leading Resort’.
Tanzania solidified its position as a tourism powerhouse, ‘ollect’ng the title of ‘Af’ica’s Leading Destination’. The legendary Serengeti Nation‘l Park’claimed the crown for ⦣8217;Africa’s Leading National Park’, whilst‘the ma’estic Mount Kilimanjaro won ‘A’rica’s Leading Mount‘in Nat’onal Park’, with Zanzibar’named ‘Africa’s Leading Beach Destination’.
The buoyancy of Africa’s luxury hospitality ‘ector ’as reflected in the’newcomer category for ‘Africa’s Leading New Hotel’, with Singita Milele, Tanzania emerging victorious from a stellar field of entries. Meanwhile J‘ Marriott Ma’dives Kaafu Atoll Is’and Resort collected ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort’, echoing the dynamism of tourism in the region.
In the av’ation sector, Kenya Airways secured ‘Africa's Leading Airline’, while Julius N‘erere International Airp’rt in Dar es Salaam earned the title of ‘Africa's Leading Airport’.
Port of Ca‘e Town’was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Cruise Por’’ and Durban ICC named ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’.
Graham Cooke, President & Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from across Africa and the Indian Ocean to this extraordinary celebration in Tanzania and its thriving capital, Dar es Salaam. The warmth and vibrancy of Tanzanian hospitality made this night unforgettable. Our winners represent the very best of our industry, and w” salute their achievements in helping shape the future of travel across the region.”
Ephraim Mafuru, Director General, Tanzania Tourist Board, says: “Hosting the World Travel Awar’s Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 has been a milestone moment for Tanzania’s travel and tourism sector, and a unique opportunity to showcase our country's breath-taking landscapes, vibrant cultures and world-class hospitality to key figures in the travel and tourism sector. We are honoured to have been at the heart of this celebration of travel excellence and innovation.”
Other winners included Eden Bleu Hotel, Seychelles‘(‘Indian O’ean’s Leading Conference’Hotel’); Chale Island,‘Kenya ’‘Africa’s Leading Private I’land Resort’); Go Places ('Kenya's Leading Destination Management Company'); and Jumeirah T‘anda Safari ’‘South Africa’s Leading L’xury Safari Villa’).
Winners at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025, hosted at Johari Rotana, Dar es Salaam, included the Maldives, which was voted ‘Indian Oce’n’s Leading Destina’ion…#8216; and ‘Indi’n Ocean’s Leading Green D’stination’. The prestigious Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari C‘ub cla’med ‘Africa…#8217;s Leading Hotel’, while Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf ‘esort ’as hailed ‘Afr’ca’s Leading Resort’.
Tanzania solidified its position as a tourism powerhouse, ‘ollect’ng the title of ‘Af’ica’s Leading Destination’. The legendary Serengeti Nation‘l Park’claimed the crown for ⦣8217;Africa’s Leading National Park’, whilst‘the ma’estic Mount Kilimanjaro won ‘A’rica’s Leading Mount‘in Nat’onal Park’, with Zanzibar’named ‘Africa’s Leading Beach Destination’.
The buoyancy of Africa’s luxury hospitality ‘ector ’as reflected in the’newcomer category for ‘Africa’s Leading New Hotel’, with Singita Milele, Tanzania emerging victorious from a stellar field of entries. Meanwhile J‘ Marriott Ma’dives Kaafu Atoll Is’and Resort collected ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort’, echoing the dynamism of tourism in the region.
In the av’ation sector, Kenya Airways secured ‘Africa's Leading Airline’, while Julius N‘erere International Airp’rt in Dar es Salaam earned the title of ‘Africa's Leading Airport’.
Port of Ca‘e Town’was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Cruise Por’’ and Durban ICC named ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’.
Graham Cooke, President & Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from across Africa and the Indian Ocean to this extraordinary celebration in Tanzania and its thriving capital, Dar es Salaam. The warmth and vibrancy of Tanzanian hospitality made this night unforgettable. Our winners represent the very best of our industry, and w” salute their achievements in helping shape the future of travel across the region.”
Ephraim Mafuru, Director General, Tanzania Tourist Board, says: “Hosting the World Travel Awar’s Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 has been a milestone moment for Tanzania’s travel and tourism sector, and a unique opportunity to showcase our country's breath-taking landscapes, vibrant cultures and world-class hospitality to key figures in the travel and tourism sector. We are honoured to have been at the heart of this celebration of travel excellence and innovation.”
Other winners included Eden Bleu Hotel, Seychelles‘(‘Indian O’ean’s Leading Conference’Hotel’); Chale Island,‘Kenya ’‘Africa’s Leading Private I’land Resort’); Go Places ('Kenya's Leading Destination Management Company'); and Jumeirah T‘anda Safari ’‘South Africa’s Leading L’xury Safari Villa’).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment