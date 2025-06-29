403
From Classroom to Camera: Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech introduces a new course focusing on HD Beauty Trends
(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi, 26 June 2025: Lakēē Academy powered by Aptech announces the launch of its newest certificate course in advance HD makeup artistry, continuing its commitment to empowering the next generation of beauty professionals. This program is designed for aspiring makeup artists looking to gain mastery over high-definition makeup techniques used in bridal, editorial fashion spreads, and on-camera formats.
The course is now available across all 140+ centres of Laēmē Academy powered by Aptech in India.
Key Course Highlights:
• Global-standard curriculum covering Bridal, HD, Airbrush, and Fantasy makeup
• Hands-on practical exposure with state-of-the-art tools and techniques
• Expert guidance from Lēkmē-certified faculty
• Access to student portfolio management and backstage opportunities
• Exposure to industry trends across film, photoshoots, and fashion events
Course Details:
• Duration: 64 hours
• Eligibility: Minimum SSC (10th pass), foundation/ basic skills in makeup must be known
• Course Fee: INR 47,000 onwards
• Learning outcomes: Expertise in advanced bridal makeup, sculpting, hi-definition & airbrush techniques, fantasy looks
• Profile on Completion: Professional Makeup Artist
What Sets Us Apart!
Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptec’’s program boasts unparalleled depth and breadth, empowering students to excel in the competitive beauty industry and equips students for top careers in salons, the TV & film industry, media, and beauty & fashion brands. Its job-oriented courses open doors to exciting opportunities in the beauty and wellness industry.
Lēkmē Academy Powered by Aptech awarded as Best Professional Beauty Training Institute at ASSOCHAM’s 3rd Beauty, Wellness and Personal Care Awards, 2020, Lakmē Academy won the Global Education Awards 2019 for 'The Best Beauty & Wellness Training Institute of the Year'. Aptech Ltd was also awarded with “Skill Learning Award - Beauty Traini”g” by Franchise India in 2018.
