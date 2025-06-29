Sharjah Airport Issues Flight Advisory

Dhaka: Sharjah Airport has announced its full readiness to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic during the peak summer travel season.

Between July 1 and 15, 2025, the airport is projected to handle more than 800,000 travelers as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring a smooth, efficient, and high-quality travel experience for all passengers.

Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has implemented a series of operational measures in coordination with strategic partners to ensure efficiency and passenger comfort. Round-the-clock efforts by staff aim to support travelers, assist with smart services, and maintain a seamless travel experience.

The authority is also enhancing logistics, health protocols, and security procedures to align with ongoing developments in the aviation sector.

Sharjah Airport urges passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before their flight to avoid any potential delays in completing travel procedures. Passengers are also advised to communicate with their airlines in advance to verify flight times and any updates.

The SAA reaffirms its commitment to providing the highest levels of service during peak periods, adhering to the highest safety standards, further reinforcing Sharjah Airport's position as a preferred travel hub and a key player in regional and international travel.

