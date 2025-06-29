Lviv Hit In Combined Russian Attack On Critical Infrastructure, No Injuries Reported
“We have completed an inspection of the city. The enemy tried to strike critical infrastructure . Despite the complexity of this nighttime combined attack, no one was injured and no civilian buildings were damaged in Lviv,” the mayor wrote.Read also: Kherson resident injured in Russian drone attack dies in hospita
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked Lviv region with drones and cruise missiles at night .
Illustrative photo
