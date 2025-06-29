Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lviv Hit In Combined Russian Attack On Critical Infrastructure, No Injuries Reported

Lviv Hit In Combined Russian Attack On Critical Infrastructure, No Injuries Reported


2025-06-29 03:06:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram .

“We have completed an inspection of the city. The enemy tried to strike critical infrastructure . Despite the complexity of this nighttime combined attack, no one was injured and no civilian buildings were damaged in Lviv,” the mayor wrote.

Read also: Kherson resident injured in Russian drone attack dies in hospita

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked Lviv region with drones and cruise missiles at night .

Illustrative photo

MENAFN29062025000193011044ID1109737010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search