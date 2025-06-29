Rubio assesses probable effect of recent Russia sanctions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that imposing additional sanctions on Russia could jeopardize efforts to negotiate peace in the Ukraine conflict. Speaking to Politico during the NATO summit in The Hague, Rubio emphasized the delicate balance required to maintain diplomatic engagement.Despite mounting pressure from G7 allies and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, US President Donald Trump has resisted implementing new sanctions against Moscow. He has argued that doing so could undermine ongoing negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire.“If we did what everyone is pushing for—imposing harsher sanctions—we’d likely lose our ability to engage Russia diplomatically. And then who’s left to negotiate?” Rubio explained.He noted that Trump is carefully considering the right moment for any new punitive measures and is working with Congress to preserve strategic flexibility. “If there's a chance to bring Russia to the negotiating table, we're going to pursue it,” Rubio added.Russia has been under extensive Western sanctions since the escalation of the Ukraine war in February 2022. These measures have targeted key sectors, including finance, shipping, and energy exports. However, the Kremlin has consistently dismissed them as unlawful and largely ineffective.Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, insist that the sanctions have failed to cripple the economy or isolate Russia from global markets. They argue that the restrictions have instead inflicted greater harm on Western nations.Some European voices agree. Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce president Ferdinando Pelazzo has claimed that EU sanctions are damaging small businesses more than Russian entities. Similarly, Siegfried Russwurm, head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), warned that Germany faces the risk of deindustrialization due to soaring energy costs tied to the boycott of Russian fuel.Earlier in the year, Senator Lindsey Graham proposed extreme punitive measures, including a 500% tariff on imports from countries buying Russian oil and gas. Trump opposed the move, citing its potential economic burden on the US and reportedly requested that Senate Republicans postpone a vote on the legislation.

MENAFN29062025000045015687ID1109736944