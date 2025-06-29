403
Trump defends his son 'Netanyahu' against corruption case
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump came to the defense of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, denouncing the corruption case against him as politically motivated and unjust.
“It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran,” Trump said on Truth Social. He also pointed out that Netanyahu is currently engaged in talks with Hamas aimed at securing the release of Israeli hostages.
Trump questioned how Netanyahu could be expected to spend his days in court while dealing with such critical national and international matters. “How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure,” he added.
He argued that the trial not only constitutes a miscarriage of justice, but also risks derailing sensitive negotiations involving Iran and Hamas. Describing the actions of the prosecutors as “INSANITY,” Trump expressed outrage over the ongoing legal proceedings.
He further emphasized the scale of U.S. financial support for Israel, stating that America spends more on Israel than on any other country. “We are not going to stand for this. We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!” Trump declared.
