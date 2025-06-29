403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Eshana Lutawan, Marketing Manager at HF Quarters
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Hedge fund inflows have gained pace, supported by solid performance and a more constructive market backdrop. Easing trade tensions and a broad-based equity rebound have reinforced renewed investor confidence and appetite for risk. In this regard, Industry leverage rose to a five-year high. Additionally, rapidly changing geopolitical conditions could also support the industry as volatility increases across markets. A spike in oil prices, triggered by U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, introduced fresh volatility, conditions that favoured strategies aiming at exploiting market dislocations. Hedge Funds could also see stronger demand as markets rebound while uncertainty remains. Institutional appetite remains steady, with pension funds and sovereign wealth vehicles increasingly turning to hedge funds for diversification and liquidity. The near-term outlook for the industry could remain optimistic in this regard. Persistently elevated dispersion, geopolitical uncertainty and normalised interest rates create a supportive environment for active management.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment