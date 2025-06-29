403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold After a Strong Rally: Consolidation Before a Reversal or Preparation for the Next Breakout?
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Gold has continued its prolonged uptrend since breaking above the psychological threshold of $2,000/oz in Q1 2024. So far, this rally has pushed prices close to $3,500/oz—an all-time hi—h—driven by the confluence of three major factors: fears of a global economic recession, escalating geopolitical tensions, and trade uncertainty surrounding U.S. policy. However, as we enter the second half of 2025, ’old’s outlook is beginning to raise serious questions: has this bullish cycle reached its distribution phase?
One of the main drivers of gold prices in recent years has been elevated inflation and growth risks. But this narrative is beginning to shift. Recent data indicates that the U.S. economy is showing clear signs of slowing, with GDP figures contracting in the past two months—most recently by -0.5%. Meanwhile, although inflation has yet to reach the 2% target, it is clearly trending in the right direction. The latest Core PCE index remains steady at 0.1% month-over-month, suggesting that price pressures have eased significantly.
Against this backdrop, a shift in the Federal Reser’e’s monetary policy appears to be only a matter of time. Fed officials have increasingly signaled the likelihood of the first rate cut coming as soon as September. Should this occur, it would mark a transition from a cycle“of “tightening to control inf”ation” to“one of “supporti”g growth,” thereby creating a favorable environment for gold in the short term. However, historically, gold tends to accelerate in the early phase of monetary easing but loses its safe-haven appeal once the econom— stabilizes—a critical point to consider for medium-term outlooks.
U–like the 2018–2020 period, trade policy has become a weaker catalyst for gold. Although former’President Trump’s re-election has reignited concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions, the broader picture suggests a softening stance. Both economic giants have incurred long-term damage from prolonged tariff wars, fueling growing expectations for a potential new trade agreement. Investors should monitor the upcoming negotiations closely following the previously agreed 90-day suspension period, as any constructive progress’could weaken gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.
The most unpredictable and potentially volatile driver remains geopolitical risk. While tensions between Iran and Israel have temporarily eased following a ceasefire brokered by former President Trump, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. The two sides remain deadlocked over negotiation terms—Ukraine demands an unconditional ceasefire, whereas Russia insists Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions and calls for NATO to halt its eastward expansion. With no viable diplomatic solution in sight, geopolitical uncertainty continues to underpin go’d’s elevated price levels.
Taken together, it is evident that gold is currently being priced based on expectations of monetary easing and ongoing geopolitical risk. As the global economy slows, inflation cools, and the Fed gears up for potential rate cuts, gold may experience one final rally if geopolitical tensions persist.
That said, ’old’s current price structure appears to be evolving into a broad sideways range between $3,200 and $3,—50/oz—potentially signaling a distribution phase where buying momentum gradually weakens. If this assessment holds, the second half of 2025 may prove pivotal in determining whether gold will extend its bullish cycle or enter a more pronounced correction phase.
Given current developments, I believe gold is now entering a consolidation stage, potentially preparing for a correct—ve move—especially if monetary easing successfully stabilizes the global economy. However, in the short term, any renewed geopolitical shock or dovish policy surprise could still trigger one last upward push before the market establishes a clearer directional trend.
One of the main drivers of gold prices in recent years has been elevated inflation and growth risks. But this narrative is beginning to shift. Recent data indicates that the U.S. economy is showing clear signs of slowing, with GDP figures contracting in the past two months—most recently by -0.5%. Meanwhile, although inflation has yet to reach the 2% target, it is clearly trending in the right direction. The latest Core PCE index remains steady at 0.1% month-over-month, suggesting that price pressures have eased significantly.
Against this backdrop, a shift in the Federal Reser’e’s monetary policy appears to be only a matter of time. Fed officials have increasingly signaled the likelihood of the first rate cut coming as soon as September. Should this occur, it would mark a transition from a cycle“of “tightening to control inf”ation” to“one of “supporti”g growth,” thereby creating a favorable environment for gold in the short term. However, historically, gold tends to accelerate in the early phase of monetary easing but loses its safe-haven appeal once the econom— stabilizes—a critical point to consider for medium-term outlooks.
U–like the 2018–2020 period, trade policy has become a weaker catalyst for gold. Although former’President Trump’s re-election has reignited concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions, the broader picture suggests a softening stance. Both economic giants have incurred long-term damage from prolonged tariff wars, fueling growing expectations for a potential new trade agreement. Investors should monitor the upcoming negotiations closely following the previously agreed 90-day suspension period, as any constructive progress’could weaken gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.
The most unpredictable and potentially volatile driver remains geopolitical risk. While tensions between Iran and Israel have temporarily eased following a ceasefire brokered by former President Trump, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. The two sides remain deadlocked over negotiation terms—Ukraine demands an unconditional ceasefire, whereas Russia insists Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions and calls for NATO to halt its eastward expansion. With no viable diplomatic solution in sight, geopolitical uncertainty continues to underpin go’d’s elevated price levels.
Taken together, it is evident that gold is currently being priced based on expectations of monetary easing and ongoing geopolitical risk. As the global economy slows, inflation cools, and the Fed gears up for potential rate cuts, gold may experience one final rally if geopolitical tensions persist.
That said, ’old’s current price structure appears to be evolving into a broad sideways range between $3,200 and $3,—50/oz—potentially signaling a distribution phase where buying momentum gradually weakens. If this assessment holds, the second half of 2025 may prove pivotal in determining whether gold will extend its bullish cycle or enter a more pronounced correction phase.
Given current developments, I believe gold is now entering a consolidation stage, potentially preparing for a correct—ve move—especially if monetary easing successfully stabilizes the global economy. However, in the short term, any renewed geopolitical shock or dovish policy surprise could still trigger one last upward push before the market establishes a clearer directional trend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment