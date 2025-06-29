Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Assaults Kill Over 56,400 Palestinian

2025-06-29 01:25:39
(MENAFN) At least 56,412 Palestinians have been killed since the onset of Israel’s devastating assaults in October 2023, according to a statement from Gaza’s Health Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry revealed that in the past 24 hours, 81 bodies were brought to local hospitals, while 422 others sustained injuries, raising the total number of wounded to 133,054. The statement emphasized the ongoing tragedy, stating, “Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them.”

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, resulting in an additional 6,089 deaths and 21,013 injuries. This marks the end of a temporary ceasefire and a prisoner swap agreement that had been in place since January.

The violence has prompted international scrutiny, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Furthermore, Israel is facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice for its ongoing assault on the Palestinian enclave.

