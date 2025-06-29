Ombudsman's Office Receives Over 260 Appeals On Constitutional Rights Violations In 2025
"Despite ongoing Russian aggression, the Ombudsman's Office remains an effective channel for citizens to access constitutional oversight mechanisms. Since the start of 2025 alone, we have received 266 appeals related to potential violations of constitutional rights," Lubinets stated.
He noted that some of these appeals formed the basis for two official submissions made by the Ombudsman to the Constitutional Court.Read also: Ombudsman comments on number of Ukrainians remaining abroad amid war
“The Constitution remains our guiding principle, even in the most challenging times. I firmly believe that only through the combined efforts of the Constitutional Court, Parliament, government, human rights defenders, and civil society can we safeguard both the state and the fundamental rights of our citizens," Lubinets concluded.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in May, Lubinets stated that over 167,000 war crimes have been documented in Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment