Ombudsman's Office Receives Over 260 Appeals On Constitutional Rights Violations In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Despite ongoing Russian aggression, the Ombudsman's Office remains an effective channel for citizens to access constitutional oversight mechanisms. Since the start of 2025 alone, we have received 266 appeals related to potential violations of constitutional rights," Lubinets stated.

He noted that some of these appeals formed the basis for two official submissions made by the Ombudsman to the Constitutional Court.

Ombudsman comments on number of Ukrainians remaining abroad amid war

“The Constitution remains our guiding principle, even in the most challenging times. I firmly believe that only through the combined efforts of the Constitutional Court, Parliament, government, human rights defenders, and civil society can we safeguard both the state and the fundamental rights of our citizens," Lubinets concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in May, Lubinets stated that over 167,000 war crimes have been documented in Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion.