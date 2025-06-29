CM Launches 'Mission YUVA' At SKICC

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a push for youth-led development, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday launched Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan) at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), promising a transformative shift in Jammu and Kashmir's entrepreneurship landscape. The initiative aims to create 1.37 lakh enterprises and generate 4.25 lakh jobs over the next five years.

Describing Mission YUVA as“a programme for the future,” Omar pledged full commitment to the youth of the region.“I promise the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that I will try my best to take you to that height, where you will not only write a better destiny for yourself, but for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in his address.

The event was attended by a wide spectrum of stakeholders - from ministers and bureaucrats to bankers and aspiring entrepreneurs. Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Rana and Satish Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and J&K Bank MD Amitabh Chatterjee were among the dignitaries present.

Reflecting on past efforts, the Chief Minister acknowledged previous youth-focused schemes, including SKEWPY from his earlier tenure. He, however, lamented the lack of continuity in governance.“Unfortunately, the government that followed ours was more concerned with changing the name of the program than continuing its vision,” he said.

He firmly added:“Let me say clearly: the name Mission Yuva should not be a matter of contention. It should not represent any party, any leader-not my name, nor anyone else's. It should belong to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

According to Omar, Mission YUVA was built on extensive fieldwork and data analysis.“More than one crore people were surveyed-an exercise comparable to a census,” he noted, adding that over 30% of the projected entrepreneurs under the scheme would be women.

Addressing the financial hurdles faced by aspiring entrepreneurs, the CM said the mission aims to tackle bank rejections and procedural barriers using modern tools.“Getting a loan requires a DPR, but many youths don't know how to prepare one. Under Mission Yuva, even that burden is being lifted-through Artificial Intelligence,” he announced.

AI, he explained, will be used not only for preparing DPRs but also for creating a more efficient loan disbursal system.“No matter how good your idea is, unless it reaches the market, your business will struggle. That's why Mission Yuva is also focused on market linkage and ecosystem support,” he said.

Omar concluded by crediting the humility and vision of the team behind the mission.“This initiative is not the result of decisions made behind closed doors-it is built on the ground realities and the aspirations of the youth,” he said.

The launch of Mission YUVA marks what the Chief Minister called the beginning of a new chapter for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir - one grounded in opportunity, innovation, and ownership.