Shefali Jariwala's Ex-Husband Harmeet Singh Fondly Remembers Kaanta Laga Actress: 'Memories Hold Close To My Heart'
Singer Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo said he was "absolutely shattered and in disbelief" to hear the news and asserted that it was "one of the most shocking moments" of his life. In a post on Instagram, Harmeet Singh wrote a heartfelt message and lamented his absence at Shefali Jariwala's last rites .Also Read | Shefali Jariwala's cause of death remains unknown; mortal remains reach home
Fondly remembering his ex-wife, he wrote, "One of the most shocking moments of my life. I'm absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali's sudden and untimely demise. We shared a few beautiful years together a long time ago--memories I'll always hold close to my heart.
Regretting his inability to attend her funeral and extending condolences to her grieving family, he added, "My deepest condolences to her parents, Satish ji and Sunita ji, her husband Parag, and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it's painful for me not to be there for the last rites. Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace and for strength to her family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna."Also Read | Shefali Jariwala's death: Husband walks her dog soon after tragedy | Watch
Shefali Jariwala's ex-husband Harmeet Singh fondly remembered 'Kaanta Laga' fame actor.
Shefali Jariwala's tied the knot with Harmeet Singh in 2004 but their marriage didn't last long, they parted ways after 5 years. They troubled marriage ended in 2009 following emotional struggles over the period of their relationship. After their separation, Shefali found love again and married television actor Parag Tyagi in 2015.
Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27. The hospital staff declared her dead upon arrival.Also Read | Shefali Jariwala's husband fold hands as he gets mobbed by paparazzi Shefali Jariwala career
The breakthrough in her career came with 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga'. Before Bigg Boss 13 stint, she participated in dance reality shows Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7. Shefali is also known for her role 'Bijli' in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Besides this, she played the female lead in ALT Balaji's web series Baby Come Naa opposite Shreyas Talpade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment