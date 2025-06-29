Shefali Jariwala's Ex-Husband Harmeet Singh Fondly Remembers Kaanta Laga Actress: 'Memories Hold Close To My Heart'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shefali Jariwala's ex-husband Harmeet Singh shared an emotional message after the sudden death of 'Kaanta Laga' fame actor and dancer at the age of 42.

Singer Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo said he was "absolutely shattered and in disbelief" to hear the news and asserted that it was "one of the most shocking moments" of his life. In a post on Instagram, Harmeet Singh wrote a heartfelt message and lamented his absence at Shefali Jariwala's last rites .

Fondly remembering his ex-wife, he wrote, "One of the most shocking moments of my life. I'm absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali's sudden and untimely demise. We shared a few beautiful years together a long time ago--memories I'll always hold close to my heart.

Regretting his inability to attend her funeral and extending condolences to her grieving family, he added, "My deepest condolences to her parents, Satish ji and Sunita ji, her husband Parag, and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it's painful for me not to be there for the last rites. Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace and for strength to her family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna."

Shefali Jariwala's tied the knot with Harmeet Singh in 2004 but their marriage didn't last long, they parted ways after 5 years. They troubled marriage ended in 2009 following emotional struggles over the period of their relationship. After their separation, Shefali found love again and married television actor Parag Tyagi in 2015.

Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27. The hospital staff declared her dead upon arrival.

The breakthrough in her career came with 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga'. Before Bigg Boss 13 stint, she participated in dance reality shows Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7. Shefali is also known for her role 'Bijli' in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Besides this, she played the female lead in ALT Balaji's web series Baby Come Naa opposite Shreyas Talpade.