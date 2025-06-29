India Rejects Pakistan's Accusations Over Waziristan Attack: MEA

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has rejected claims by Pakistan that it attempted to blame it for an attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," it added.