Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Rejects Pakistan's Accusations Over Waziristan Attack: MEA

India Rejects Pakistan's Accusations Over Waziristan Attack: MEA


2025-06-29 12:00:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India has rejected claims by Pakistan that it attempted to blame it for an attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," it added.

MENAFN29062025007365015876ID1109736754

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search