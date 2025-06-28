Qatar Waives All Traffic Fines Issued On Day Of Iran Missile Attack

On Monday, June 23, Qatar residents were facing unprecedented circumstances, as they saw Iranian missiles lighting up the night's sky on their way to hit Al Udeid US base that the Gulf country hosts.

Explosions were heard over Qatar's capital Doha after Iran has issued threats to retaliate against the United States after US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on the country's underground nuclear installations, while President Donald Trump openly raised the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled.

After the attack, Qatar summoned the Iranian ambassador and condemned the attack.

During these exceptional conditions, many Qatar residents hurried to reach their homes to make sure their loved ones are fine or rushed to their workplaces to pursue their duties-and their responsible attitude amidst the events was appreciated by the authorities.

The Qatari Ministry of Interior announced the waiver of all traffic violations issued on that day for motorists.

"This decision comes as a gesture of appreciation for the swift and responsible response demonstrated by citizens and residents in promptly reaching their workplaces and service centres, under pressing circumstances that required urgent movement by a broad segment of the public to fulfil their national and professional duties," it stated.

Authorities, however, urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws, stressing that this waiver is a one-time, exceptional measure that applies exclusively to violations committed on the day of the Iranian attack on the US base.