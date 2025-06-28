Global Times: A Roundtable Across 18,000 Kilometers Sparks Broad Attention Through Its Exchange Of Thoughts And Global Perspectives

NEW YORK, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Times Overseas China Week and Global South Dialogue: Roundtable Forum of China-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries" were held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday local time.

Attendees from the political, academic, media and business sectors of China and LAC countries conducted in-depth discussions on topics including cultural exchange and mutual learning among civilizations, technological advancement and green development, BRICS and the Global South, as well as media transformation and think tank exchanges.

The Global Times Research Institute (GTI) also released the results of the first mutual perception survey between China and LAC countries during the forum.

In recent years, China-LAC cooperation has shown strong momentum. In May, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum, where he said that China and Latin America are advancing hand in hand as a community with a shared future and announced that the two sides would jointly launch five programs of solidarity, development, civilization, peace and people-to-people connectivity, which provided clear direction for building a China-Latin America community with a shared future in the new stage.

As important members of the Global South, China and the LAC countries have been enhancing mutual understanding and promoting mutual learning, in a bid to deepen and expand cooperation. Ahead of the 17th BRICS Summit to be held in Rio de Janeiro, the Global Times, together with Brasil 247 and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, jointly organized the event to take concrete actions to implement the Global Civilization Initiative and contribute media strength to building the "five programs" between China and LAC countries.

Fan Zhengwei, President and Editor-in-Chief of the Global Times, said in his welcome speech that China and LAC are writing a new chapter of joint development for the Global South. This event is a vivid embodiment of efforts by academia and media on both sides to deepen cooperation, enhance exchanges, and strengthen friendship.

Against the backdrop of profound changes unseen in a century, the Global South is no longer merely a geographical concept, but embodies a development aspiration, a vision for cooperation, and a historical trend.

The upgrading of China-LAC relations and the development of the Global South require joint fostering from governments, local authorities, friendship associations, and people from all walks of life. As a Chinese media outlet, the Global Times has long committed itself to bridging China and the world and is honored to help build a bridge of people-to-people connectivity between China and Latin America, Fan said.

Leonardo Attuch, Editor-in-Chief of Brasil 247, said in his speech that the world today faces major conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and serious threats to humanity's future. Amid such instability, Brazil and China have become two important pillars of global peace.

Both countries uphold rationality and balance, firmly safeguard national sovereignty, advocate multilateralism, and actively seek to resolve disputes through negotiation in all diplomatic settings. China-Brazil cooperation should be extended to more critical areas, including universities that nurture intellectual capital, think tanks that support long-term strategy, and media platforms that help spread culture and dispel bias and misunderstanding, he said.

Roberto Medronho, president of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, said during his speech that China and Brazil have played important roles in international exchanges over the more than 50 years since they established diplomatic ties. He noted that Brazil has learned a great deal from China and hopes to continue doing so. At the same time, Brazil also has much to contribute to China. "We do this not only for bilateral interests, but also to build a more peaceful world," he said.

Zhu Qingqiao, Chinese Ambassador to Brazil, said via video that both China and Latin America are important members of the Global South. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the official launch of the China-CELAC Forum. Over the past decade, strategic mutual trust has deepened, pragmatic cooperation has expanded, and the bonds of friendship have been steadily strengthened.

As the largest developing countries in their respective hemispheres, China and Brazil, under the strategic guidance of President Xi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have entered a "golden period" of building a China-Brazil community with a shared future and aligning development strategies, Zhu said.

Zhu pointed out that China is ready to work with Brazil to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas and further enhance exchanges in culture, education, tourism, media, and local affairs, enriching the bilateral relationship with contemporary significance.

The forum featured in-depth discussions on four key issues of mutual concern. Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao stated that these exchanges will help further consolidate development consensus within the Global South and contribute intellectual support to the success of the upcoming BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, said in a video address that the Brazil-China friendship has remained strong over time. President Lula's visit to China this year for the fourth ministerial meeting of China-CELAC Forum has further deepened bilateral ties. Amid multiple global challenges and increasingly complex regional dynamics, exchanges between China and LAC countries in economic, trade, political, and cultural fields are crucial to the region's overall development and social prosperity, Amorim said.

The forum covered four themes: "Cultural Exchange and Mutual Learning among Civilizations," "Green Development and Scientific Cooperation," "The Global South and Common Interests," and "Media Cooperation and Think Tank Exchange."

The rich and diverse range of topics drew enthusiastic responses from the participating guests, who unanimously agreed that as the Global South becomes an increasingly important force in driving the reform and improvement of the international order, this in-depth conversation, which brings together representatives from across China and Latin America, holds unique significance, and serves as an inspiring platform for promoting the building of a China-LAC community with a shared future and offers a new channel for strengthening unity and cooperation within the Global South.

Many guests told reporters on-site that they were honored to participate in the event, noting that Brazil and China have much to learn from each other. Elizabete Souza, who works for a Brazilian media outlet, said, "This forum was rich in content and truly impressive. It was one of the most valuable learning experiences I've ever had. I look forward to more opportunities to participate in future China-Latin America exchange activities."

Cultural exchange promotes heartfelt connections



The friendship between China and Latin America has deep historical roots. Though separated by great distances, as the saying goes, "Even mountains and seas cannot distance people with common aspirations" - the two regions have maintained sincere exchanges and cooperation.

In recent years, as the Belt and Road Initiative advances, cooperation among Global South countries grows more diverse, and platforms such as the China-CELAC Forum take shape, cultural exchange and mutual learning between civilizations have become key pillars of China-Latin America relations. Amid the complexity of global information flows, both sides are eager to break stereotypes and present authentic and multidimensional images of their civilizations.

Marcio Pochmann, President of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), stated that we are living through a time of profound change - possibly the most significant transformation in the past 400 years. The center of global gravity is shifting from West to East, and from the Global North to the Global South.

In this context, Global South nations must reflect on their roles, reconstruct their identities, and embark on a new enlightenment. This will help us draw closer, strengthen connections, and challenge the long-standing Western dominance in knowledge, politics, and information, Pochmann said.

Maria Luisa Campos, Honorary President of the Latin American Television Network, noted that in today's world, connections between countries are often measured by metrics like export volumes and infrastructure connectivity. Yet there is another, less visible but longer-lasting dimension: the shared narratives we are building together.

According to Campos, over the past 20 years, ties between China and Latin America have grown closer. A true "Southern perspective" means listening, respecting, and cooperating as equals. We are not merely telling stories - we are reflecting together on how to tell the story of "who we are."

Brazilian actress, director, and producer Lucélia Santos stated that China and Brazil have now become vital trade partners, and culture, as a key driver of bilateral relations, plays an indispensable role.

"Culture is the most fundamental bridge for building trust and emotional connection between people. China and Brazil must make better use of digital platforms and truly step into each other's societies to understand one another's cultures and ways of life," she said.

Qiao Jianzhen, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at Fluminense Federal University, emphasized that the essence of civilizational exchange is not one-way transmission, but equal dialogue, mutual appreciation, and shared learning. Against the backdrop of global challenges such as conflict and instability, dialogue between the civilizations of China and Latin America can offer valuable wisdom and diverse solutions.

Leveraging complementary strengths to expand cooperation pathways

As the world confronts climate change and advances sustainable development, green development and technological cooperation are becoming key pillars of strategic alignment between China and Latin American countries.

China has made remarkable progress in new energy, photovoltaics, energy storage, and digitalization, while Latin America possesses abundant renewable resources and vast market potential. Faced with the dual demands of development and climate resilience, both sides are working to tap into and activate their complementary advantages in sustainable development to enable greener, more efficient cooperation.

Daniel Filmus, Director of the Ibero-American Center for Research in Science, Technology, and Innovation of Argentina, stated that scientific cooperation helps build trust, address common challenges, and promote cross-cultural understanding. It is one of the most important forces for uniting nations and peoples. In the field of sustainable development, China and Latin American countries have clearly complementary natural resources and expertise. In this context, it is essential to incorporate collaboration in the social sciences and humanities, so that scientific achievements can be adapted to the specific national conditions and cultural realities of each country and region.

Orlando Silva, Federal Deputy of Brazil, noted that Brazil and Latin America possess advantages and potential in energy transition, but still need progress in technological innovation to develop solutions suited to local conditions. Under these circumstances, strategic cooperation between China and Latin American countries is of immense value and can bring mutual benefits. China's leading position in digital technology and infrastructure provides a solid foundation for such cooperation.

Tereza Campello, Director of Sustainability and Green Transition at the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), reflected from a cross-sectoral perspective that the world is undergoing accelerated transformation - from trade disputes to armed conflicts, from the AI revolution to the reshaping of global value chains. "Against this backdrop, we must seriously consider two key themes: the climate crisis and the rise of the Global South. China and Brazil are not only crucial players in tackling the climate crisis, but also leaders in building development models that are more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable," he said.

João Valente, director of digital assets at Ambipar, shared insights on how businesses and governments can work together to advance green development. He stated that in Brazil today, any notion of "development" that is not sustainable is essentially invalid. Brazilian companies no longer speak only of "environmental protection" but of "ecological restoration." "Protection" is becoming a concept of the past, as many ecological changes have reached irreversible stages. In light of this, Brazil is committed to helping every company find its role in the sustainable development agenda, he said.

Huang Yehua, President of CNOOC Brazil emphasized that whether it is forests, freshwater, or biodiversity, these treasures hold immense potential for the future development of our planet. "Only when every individual and enterprise actively participate can green development truly take root and flourish," he said.

South-South Cooperation Benefits the Peoples of China and LAC countries

As important components of the Global South, China and the LAC countries are comprehensive cooperative partners based on equality, mutual benefit, and common development. The two sides share broad common interests in advancing multipolarity, reforming global governance, and addressing development imbalances. According to the speakers, under the new international context, China and the LAC countries should strengthen collaboration within multilateral mechanisms, leverage complementary strengths, promote joint development, and strive for greater rights and interests for developing countries.

Francis Bogossian, president of the Clube de Engenharia do Brasil, stated that only through solidarity and cooperation can the strengths of different countries and sectors truly come together to advance global development. Today's Brazil urgently needs to integrate into global high-quality supply chains. "As long as we uphold the principle of mutual benefit and win-win results, and work together in technological innovation, job creation, and international cooperation, we will certainly achieve tangible benefits for local communities."

Patricio Conejero Ortiz, director of Latin America-China Observatory (OLAC) at University of Buenos Aires, pointed out that unlike other forms of international alliances defined by territorial attributes or geographic proximity, the Global South is fundamentally built upon aligned development goals. In essence, the creation of the Global South is a necessary process to grant voice and representation to peoples historically excluded from the core of global decision-making. This space must be constructed through multiple dimensions, including politics, economy, culture, education, communication, and knowledge production.

Monica Bruckmann, Professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, remarked that the world today is undergoing a profound and decisive geopolitical transformation. Emerging nations of the Global South are rising rapidly. Many countries, including China, are gradually reshaping the global power structure. In the face of numerous challenges, the importance of South-South cooperation is becoming increasingly evident. It is a key driving force in the construction of a new global economic order, signifying new development paths and a redefinition of the global system.

Xu Wenhong, deputy secretary general of the Belt and Road Research Center at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), stated that countries of the Global South share three major common interests: first, the aspiration for greater political discourse power and equal status; second, the desire to free themselves from Western constraints in economic and technological fields, to achieve economic growth and improve people's livelihoods; and third, the hope of jointly addressing global challenges. At the same time, the Global South faces unprecedented historic opportunities: first, the international landscape is trending in a favorable direction for the Global South; second, digital technologies and green transformation offer an opportunity to leapfrog development; and third, the practice of Chinese modernization has broken the Western mold, providing a new reference for the Global South to explore modernization paths suited to their national conditions.

Media and Think Tanks Facilitate Deeper Integration

Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global landscape and deepening South-South cooperation, media collaboration and think tank exchanges between China and Latin America are playing an increasingly irreplaceable role. In an era of rampant misinformation and intensifying cognitive divisions, how to help people overcome information barriers, foster deep integration, and accurately share stories of cooperation to dispel long-standing stereotypes became a shared concern among the speakers.

Leonardo Attuch, Editor-in-Chief of Brasil 247, believes that without convergence in ideas, values, and worldviews, it is difficult to maintain strong and lasting economic and trade relations. Therefore, strengthening connections on the ideological and cultural levels is essential - and this requires joint efforts by universities, research institutions, think tanks, and a group of active Brazilian Sinologists.

He emphasized that China's public communication is not driven by clickbait or emotional engagement, but rather aims at social stability and shared progress. The values promoted by China include poverty eradication, social cohesion, sustainable development, and international peace. Guided by these principles, China has built one of the most efficient and stable governance systems in the world today.

Elias Jabbour, associate professor at the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the State University of Rio de Janeiro stated that the most important tool of communication today is discourse power, which is also a key instrument of governance.

Jabbour noted that China and Brazil share common interests and goals, which should extend beyond the economic and trade fields to encompass deeper cooperation in cultural, academic, and think tank domains.

Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, professor at Fluminense Federal University in Brazil, shared insights from the book Stories about Not Being Afraid of Ghosts, exploring how to confront the unknown and fear with calmness and courage. He believes these stories remind us to view reality with objectivity, scientific understanding, and fearlessness-rather than through illusions, misconceptions, or fear rooted in ignorance. He called on media and think tanks to play an active role in dispelling misunderstandings and promoting international understanding and cooperation.

Song Yiran, People's Daily journalist in Brazil shared three stories with the audience to convey the China-Latin America friendship, warmth of cooperation, and media responsibility she witnessed in the region. "When media professionals and think tank members of the Global South unite, we transmit not merely information, but the power of mutual empowerment; we create not just written accounts, but narratives of a shared destiny," she said.

José Reinaldo Carvalho, international editor of Brasil 247, stated that as media professionals, our responsibility is to debunk fake news, expose lies, reduce wars and conflicts, and oppose armed oppression, dictatorship, monopoly, and terrorism.

During the forum, the GTI released the results of the mutual perception survey between China and Latin America, which notably fills a gap in understanding how Chinese people view Latin America.

The survey was conducted from April to June this year in Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish across China and six Latin American and Caribbean countries: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Cuba, and Panama. Respondents were permanent residents aged 18 to 70, and demographic quota controls were applied in each country. As of June 2, a total of 5,472 valid responses were collected - more than 2,000 from China and over 3,300 from the six countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The questionnaire mainly covered topics such as mutual impressions and perceptions, China-Latin America relations, future development and cooperation, and the concept of a China-Latin America community with a shared future.

