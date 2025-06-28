403
Jumbo Electronics Introduces Blueair Advanced Air Solutions In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Blueair, the globally renowned Swedish brand in air purification, is bringing its latest lineup of smart air purifiers and humidifiers to Qatar.
Founded in Sweden, Blueair is a world leader in air purification known for combining advanced filtration technology with minimalistic design and smart features. The brand is trusted in over sixty countries for promoting healthier, cleaner indoor air.
Designed for modern households and Qatar's climate, the new models include the Blueair 511i Max, CP7i, T10i, and H35i – each offering a unique solution to enhance indoor air quality and comfort.
Ideal for apartments and bedrooms in Qatar, the 511i Max cleans rooms up to 43 m2 or 463 sqft with Hepa Silent technology that removes 99.97% of airborne particles including dust, allergens, and viruses. Its ultra-quiet operation and smart app control make it a perfect fit for families seeking clean air with minimal energy use.
The CP7i offers powerful air cleaning for large majlis areas or living rooms up to 130 square metres or approximately 1400sqft. With smart features like air quality sensing, auto mode, and voice assistant compatibility, it is built for households that demand high-performance filtration combined with stylish Scandinavian design.
Perfect for Qatar's extreme summers and cooler winters, the T10i delivers air purification along with adjustable cooling and heating. Covering an area of 78 square metres or 839.58 sqft, it is ideal for smart homes and individuals looking to reduce the clutter of multiple appliances. The T10i also supports app control and real-time air quality monitoring. The machine oscillates 350 degrees and maximizes impact.
As air conditioning and desert climate often lead to dry indoor air in Qatar, the H35i offers a clean and invisible mist-free humidifying experience. With a 3.5L tank and 48-hour runtime, it is perfect for bedrooms and children's rooms. Its top-fill design and ultra-quiet mode ensure ease and comfort day and night.
“At Jumbo Electronics, we are proud to bring Blueair's globally acclaimed air solutions to homes across Qatar. In a region where air quality and climate present unique challenges, these smart purifiers and humidifiers offer not just cleaner air - but healthier, smarter living. This launch reflects our commitment to wellness, innovation, and sustainability in every household.,” said C V Rappai – director and CEO of Jumbo Electronics.
The Blueair range is now available in all Jumbo Electronics showrooms, Jumbosouq and leading hypermarkets in Qatar.
