Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic Playfully Gatecrashes Aryna Sabalenka's Press Conference (WATCH)

The Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka engaged in fun banter during the latter's press conference ahead of Wimbledon 2025, which is scheduled to take place on June 30.

Djokovic and Sabalenka have been seemingly best friends, and their camaraderie was on display during the French Open 2025, where both shared light-hearted moments off the court, often spotted joking around, and supporting each other during practice sessions. The two have often indulged in a friendly banter during the practice sessions, with the Serbian tennis star ribbing her grunts.

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka have practiced together at Wimbledon practice courts, where playful chemistry and mutual respect between them were once again evident.

Djokovic makes surprise cameo at Sabalenka's presser

The Belarusian tennis star Arya Sabalenka was giving a press conference ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam, when Novak Djokovic hilariously interrupted her media interaction before his press meet.

In a video posted by Wimbledon on its Instagram handle, Sabalanka can be seen asking Djokovic to join in, and she offered her seat to the Serbian tennis star, which he politely refused. Aryna Sabalenka asked Novak Djokovic about hitting the court with her and her game level. To which, the 24-time Grand Slam champion gave a hilarious reply that left the press room in laughter.

“I think you have the potential,” Djokovic joked to Sabalenka.

“You're a really talented player. You have nice strokes, good technique.

Can I be honest? You're lacking intensity on the court. You don't have enough intensity. It's too flat. You've got to lighten up a little bit, put some power in it,” he added.

Aryna Sabalenka is aiming for her maiden Wimbledon title and the fourth Grand Slam triumph. Sabalenka had a preparatory campaign at the grass-court tournament, the Berlin Open, where she lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinal. Earlier this month, the Belarusian had a brilliant run at the French Open 2025, where she reached the final of the clay-court Grand Slam for the first time, but lost to American tennis star Coco Gauff in three sets.

Aryna Sabalenka will begin her quest for maiden Wimbledon triumph against 24-year-old Canadian player Carson Branstine in the first round.

Djokovic aims for 25th Grand Slam triumph at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will look to achieve an elusive feat of a 25th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, where he has won seven titles. The 38-year-old missed out on winning the record-breaking Grand Slam title at the French Open, where he lost to eventual runner-up Jannik Sinner in the semifinal.

Since 2024, Novak Djokovic has not won a single Grand Slam title, as the Major tournaments were dominated by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The 38-year-old had semifinal exits at the Australian Open and French Open, extending his wait to break the tie of 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court.

With Wimbledon 2025 on the horizon, Djokovic is determined to end his Grand Slam drought and capture a record-breaking 25th Major title.