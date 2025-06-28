1 Year Of India's T20 World Cup Triumph: 6 Key Moments That Powered Men In Blue Past South Africa In The Final

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Relive the thrilling moments of India's T20 World Cup victory against South Africa. From Kohli's crucial knock to Pandya's final over heroics, explore the key plays that sealed the championship.

It has been one year since Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, clinched the T20 World Cup title for the second time at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

The Men in Blue defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final, ending their 17-year drought of winning the T20 World Cup and an 11-year wait to clinch an ICC Trophy. The last time India won the T20 World Cup was in 2007, and the ICC title at the Champions Trophy in 2013, both under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

After posting a total of 176/7, Team India successfully defended it by restricting unbeaten South Africa to 169/8 to pull off a thrilling victory in the title clash.

On that note, let's take a look at six key moments that helped Team India defeat South Africa in the final.

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli had inconsistent outings until the final, with the scores read - 1, 4, 0, 24,37,0, and 9. Looking at his performance, there were concerns about whether Kohli would be able to deliver in the final. The winning captain, Rohit Sharma, backed the ace batter to come up with a match-winning performance in the title clash. And, Virat Kohli did it.

Virat Kohli found his form at the right time and played a brilliant yet crucial knock of 76 off 59 balls. His innings consisted of 6 fours and 2 sixes, and he batted at a strike rate of 128.81. Kohli stood tall despite India suffering an early collapse in the batting line-up, reduced to 34/3 in 4.3 overs.

One of the crucial moments from India's T20 World Cup triumph was a partnership between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel. The Men in Blue were reeling at 34/3 by Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada, and a strong partnership stand was needed to steady India's innings. Kohli and Axar pulled the team out of a shambolic situation with a vital 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Along with the partnership, Axar Patel played a brilliant innings of 47 off 31 balls, including 4 sixes and a boundary, at a strike rate of 151.16, before he was dismissed in the form of run out by Quinton de Kock. Axar's little more stay at the crease could have put South Africa under even more pressure, as his counter-attacking approach started to disrupt their bowling rhythm.

The unsung hero from the final against South Africa was Shivam Dube. The left-handed all-rounder was not often credited for his crucial contribution with the bat. Dube walked in to bat when India were at 106/4 after Axar Patel's dismissal and played a vital innings of 27 off 16 balls, including 3 fours and a six, and batted at a strike rate of 168.75.

Additionally, Shivam Dube formed a crucial 57-run stand with Virat Kohli before he was removed by Anrich Nortje for 163/5. Dube's innings and his partnership with Kohli helped India post a total of 176/7 in 20 overs.

Rishabh Pant did not have an ideal outing in the final, as he was dismissed for a duck, but he had a big role to play in the final at Barbados. India were facing the threat of Heinrich Klaasen, whose aggressive batting was turning the tide in South Africa's favour. When the Proteas needed 26 off 24 balls, there was a break, and Pant smartly faked an injury, much to the surprise of Rohit Sharma.

During the break, Rishabh Pant called the physio to put the tap on the knee and asked him to take time as India wanted to waste some time in order to break the momentum of South Africa, who were at 151/4 after 16 overs. The cleverness of Rishabh Pant had an instant impact as Heinrich Klaasen (52) was dismissed on the first delivery of the 17th over by Hardik Pandya.

One of the most iconic moments that will always be etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans is Suryakumar Yadav's catch of David Miller that completely tilted the momentum of the final towards Team India. After Heinrich Klaasen's wicket, David Miller's dismissal was important as he was South Africa's last recognised finisher, capable of pulling off the chase.

When the Proteas needed 16 off 6 balls, David Miller, on the first ball of the final over, hit a full toss delivery off Hardik Pandya straight down the ground, and Suryakumar sprinted towards the long-off to take an airborne catch by timing his jump to perfection and staying just inches inside the boundary rope. That one catch by Suryakumar shattered the hopes of South Africa.

Hardik Pandya was one of the heroes in India's T20 World Cup triumph. The all-rounder had played a massive role in the final with his heroics in the last over, where India had to defend 16 off 6 balls to clinch a victory. The 31-year-old showed his nerve of steel and picked two crucial wickets of David Miller and Kagiso Rabada and conceded just 8 runs to hand the Men in Blue a thrilling 7-run victory.

Earlier, Pandya changed the momentum of the match by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen. His two vital wickets of Klaasen and Miller turned the tide in India's favour, ensuring South Africa's lower order couldn't chase down the target.