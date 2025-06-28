Zelensky Awards 283 Ukrainian Defenders
The awards acknowledge the service memebers' heroism and selfless performance of military duty. Honorees received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky (I, II, and III degrees), the Orders“For Courage” (I, II, and III degrees), the Order of Danylo Halytsky, and several medals including“For Military Service to Ukraine,”“For Saved Life,” and“Defender of the Fatherland.”Read also: President awarde d 330 military personnel, 164 of them posthumously
As previously reported, President Zelensky also conferred state awards on members of the Special Operations Center“A” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
Photo credit: President's Office
