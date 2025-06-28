Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Awards 283 Ukrainian Defenders

Zelensky Awards 283 Ukrainian Defenders


2025-06-28 09:04:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Presidential Decrees No. 435/2025 and No. 436/2025, dated June 27, were published on the official website of the head of state.

The awards acknowledge the service memebers' heroism and selfless performance of military duty. Honorees received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky (I, II, and III degrees), the Orders“For Courage” (I, II, and III degrees), the Order of Danylo Halytsky, and several medals including“For Military Service to Ukraine,”“For Saved Life,” and“Defender of the Fatherland.”

Read also: President awarde d 330 military personnel, 164 of them posthumously

As previously reported, President Zelensky also conferred state awards on members of the Special Operations Center“A” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Photo credit: President's Office

MENAFN28062025000193011044ID1109736562

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search