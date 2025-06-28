Zelensky Awards 283 Ukrainian Defenders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Presidential Decrees No. 435/2025 and No. 436/2025, dated June 27, were published on the official website of the head of state.

The awards acknowledge the service memebers' heroism and selfless performance of military duty. Honorees received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky (I, II, and III degrees), the Orders“For Courage” (I, II, and III degrees), the Order of Danylo Halytsky, and several medals including“For Military Service to Ukraine,”“For Saved Life,” and“Defender of the Fatherland.”

Presidentd 330 military personnel, 164 of them posthumously

As previously reported, President Zelensky also conferred state awards on members of the Special Operations Center“A” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Photo credit: President's Office