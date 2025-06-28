Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 5.2 Jolts Pakistan

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 3:54 AM IST at a depth of 150 kilometers. The epicenter was located at latitude 30.25°N and longitude 69.82°E. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the shallow quake

The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

| Earthquake of 4.2 Magnitude hits Andaman Sea

Pakistan sits at the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. The provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas are located along the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Meanwhile, Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir lie on the northwestern margin of the Indian plate in South Asia.

The region can be challenging to navigate during crisis situations -- in 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people across rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

| Earthquake today: Strong tremors of magnitude 6.1 jolt Kuril Islands

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake in 2005 that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Balochistan province, Pakistan's largest, saw a quake in 2021 that killed at least 20 people and left more than 10 injured, with landslides hampering initial rescue efforts in the remote mountainous district of Harnai.

(With inputs from ANI and AP)