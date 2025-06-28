Iran's FM Urges Trump To Stop“Disrespectful Tone” Towards Iranian Top Leader

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 29 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said early yesterday that, if U.S. President Donald Trump is sincere about seeking to reach an agreement with Tehran, he should put aside his“disrespectful tone” towards the Iranian supreme leader.

He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X, while condemning the U.S. president's several instances of using“disrespectful” language when speaking about Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader ... and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers,” he said, noting that,“good will begets good will, and respect begets respect.”

“The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience,” he stressed, adding that, however,“as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny.”

Facilitated by Oman, Iranian and U.S. delegations had held five rounds of indirect talks since Apr, on Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

However, the negotiations were halted earlier this month, as Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran and other areas.– NNN-IRNA