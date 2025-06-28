Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit 2025 Kicks Off In 5 Days, In Fumba Town Zanzibar

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zanzibar, Tanzania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2025) - The highly anticipatedreturns in just five days, from July 3-5, 2025, at The Pavilion in Fumba Town.







Under the theme " Investing in Innovation, Building Africa's Future ," the summit is set to welcome hundreds of in-person attendees and engage over 1 million people online for three days of high-impact programming focused on technology, entrepreneurship, and venture building.

"This year's momentum has been incredible," said Daniel Meiller, Co-Founder of Lepole Dides and an organizing member of the Zanzibar Summit.

"We've got a powerful lineup and an audience ready to connect, collaborate, and build something meaningful for the continent."

What To Expect In The 2025 Edition Of The Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit

Fireside Conversations & Expert Panels: Hear directly from startup founders, policy leaders, and investors from Zanzibar, mainland Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, Europe, and the U.S.

Interactive Workshops & Masterclasses: Deep dives into AI tools, decentralization, startup fundraising, and future-focused business strategies.

Exhibitions & Product Demos: Showcases of cutting-edge solutions across fintech, digital identity, tokenized real estate, and impact investing.

Exclusive Networking Experiences: VIP guests will enjoy curated tours of Stone Town and a private five-hour yacht cruise with champagne and live music.

Who's Coming To The Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit

Startup Founders & Entrepreneurs

Venture Capitalists & Angel Investors

Corporate Executives & Government Officials

Developers, Designers & Future Builders

Meet the People Behind It

Organizer: Lepole Dides , a full-stack consultancy and growth firm using AI and automation to help startups scale.

Headline Sponsors: Oaksvale Ventures , Aura Space Zanzibar, Manji Tours , and Fraqvest, a real estate tokenization platform .

"Aura Space is excited to welcome speakers and guests from across the continent," said Raquel Peso from Aura Space Zanzibar .

"We're creating an environment that inspires connection, collaboration, and big thinking."

About the Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit

An annual tech focused event in Zanzibar , connecting innovators, investors, and builders to shape the next era of Africa's technology and investment landscape.

About Lepole Dides

Lepole Dides is a full-stack consultancy and growth-marketing agency in Zanzibar that empowers startups and businesses to scale efficiently using AI and automation tools.

