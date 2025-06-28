Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit 2025 Kicks Off In 5 Days, In Fumba Town Zanzibar
Image 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Under the theme " Investing in Innovation, Building Africa's Future ," the summit is set to welcome hundreds of in-person attendees and engage over 1 million people online for three days of high-impact programming focused on technology, entrepreneurship, and venture building.
"This year's momentum has been incredible," said Daniel Meiller, Co-Founder of Lepole Dides and an organizing member of the Zanzibar Summit.
"We've got a powerful lineup and an audience ready to connect, collaborate, and build something meaningful for the continent."
What To Expect In The 2025 Edition Of The Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit
Fireside Conversations & Expert Panels: Hear directly from startup founders, policy leaders, and investors from Zanzibar, mainland Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, Europe, and the U.S.
Interactive Workshops & Masterclasses: Deep dives into AI tools, decentralization, startup fundraising, and future-focused business strategies.
Exhibitions & Product Demos: Showcases of cutting-edge solutions across fintech, digital identity, tokenized real estate, and impact investing.
Exclusive Networking Experiences: VIP guests will enjoy curated tours of Stone Town and a private five-hour yacht cruise with champagne and live music.
Who's Coming To The Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit
Startup Founders & Entrepreneurs
Venture Capitalists & Angel Investors
Corporate Executives & Government Officials
Developers, Designers & Future Builders
Meet the People Behind It
Organizer: Lepole Dides , a full-stack consultancy and growth firm using AI and automation to help startups scale.
Headline Sponsors: Oaksvale Ventures , Aura Space Zanzibar, Manji Tours , and Fraqvest, a real estate tokenization platform .
"Aura Space is excited to welcome speakers and guests from across the continent," said Raquel Peso from Aura Space Zanzibar .
"We're creating an environment that inspires connection, collaboration, and big thinking."
Get Tickets Here
About the Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit
An annual tech focused event in Zanzibar , connecting innovators, investors, and builders to shape the next era of Africa's technology and investment landscape.
About Lepole Dides
Lepole Dides is a full-stack consultancy and growth-marketing agency in Zanzibar that empowers startups and businesses to scale efficiently using AI and automation tools.
Media Contact:
Andrew Jackson
Email: ...
Website:
Social Media: Instagram , Twitter/X , LinkedIn
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Asiacryptos
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment