Kuwait SC Wins Handball Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait Sporting Club (SC) won the 2024-2025 Kuwait Handball Federation Cup on Saturday, after defeating Qadsia SC in the final (30-29) Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.
Following the victory, Kuwait SC claimed the title for the 15th time in its history and the 12th consecutive time.
Meanwhile, Salmiya SC secured third place after beating Kazma SC (34-28).
Kuwait SC chairman Khaled Al-Ghanim said in a press, that this victory did not come out of nowhere, but rather as a result of great collective effort.
Teamwork has made the club stand out on the local sports scene by securing the largest possible number of championships and consistently reaching the winners' podium, he added.
He thanked Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi for the attention given to Kuwaiti sports and the continued coverage of events through media spotlight, which contributes to the success and promotion of the sports movement in Kuwait.
Kuwait's national handball manager Abdulaziz Al-Zaabi said in a statement to (KUNA), that the season is considered one of the longest in the history of Kuwaiti handball. (end)
