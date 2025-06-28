Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K

2025-06-28 07:04:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The quake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 7:36 pm at a latitude of 32.96 degrees north and a longitude of 74.71 degrees east with a depth of nine kms, they said.

The officials, however, added that there were no reports of any casualty or property damage.

