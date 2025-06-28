403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.
The quake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 7:36 pm at a latitude of 32.96 degrees north and a longitude of 74.71 degrees east with a depth of nine kms, they said.
The officials, however, added that there were no reports of any casualty or property damage.Read Also Moderate Quake With Epicentre In Afghanistan Shakes J&K, No Reports Of Casualties 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kashmir, No Damage To Life Or Property
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment