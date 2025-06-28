PTSD Resolution Clinical Liaison Manager Nominated For UK's Premier Military Veterans Awards

MENAFN - Pressat)Her nomination recognises exceptional dedication to rebuilding trust with veterans who have often been failed by other services, whilst her Polish military heritage often creates an immediate bond with British veterans seeking help.

PTSD Resolution provides free therapy for Forces' Veterans, Reservists and their families through 200 therapists nationwide. Founded in 2009, the charity has Royal College of Psychiatrists accreditation and has had over 4,500 referrals to date

The nomination comes during the awards' landmark 15th anniversary year, when veteran mental health support has never been more critical, with some 7% of the UK's 2.4 million veterans suffering from PTSD.

Born into a Polish military family, Karolina's connection to military service spans three generations. Her father served in the Polish armed forces and worked as a civilian contractor in Iraq, her brother served in the transport corps, and her grandfather fought as a partisan during World War II.

"I used to love writing poetry in Polish and would send my brother letters during his service," recalls Karolina. "He would feedback saying those letters kept him and others in the regiment close and connected to home. Maybe that was the beginning of everything."

This heritage proves invaluable in her current role. "It's very often what quickly connects me with clients when they call," she explains. "That shared military history becomes a connection between us."

Karolina's role places her at the crucial first point of contact for veterans in crisis. Working three days weekly, she handles approximately eight calls daily, each averaging 30 minutes. Her commitment extends beyond normal working hours, as she makes herself available to take calls at all hours and on weekends to ensure veterans receive the best possible service.

Through her dedicated work, Karolina has not only directly helped over 4,000 veterans and their families receive therapy, but has also spoken to more than double that number - over 8,000 people - providing a crucial listening ear and referring them onwards for support.

"The most challenging aspect is that veterans very often come with broken trust because they have been let down before," she explains. "But their voice, their attitude, is completely transformed during that call."

Her two-part registration process ensures appropriate care. During the second call, she gathers clinical details to match veterans with the most suitable therapist from PTSD Resolution's network of 200 Human Givens Institute practitioners. To better support veterans in this crucial role, Karolina is training to be a therapist herself, enabling her to guide clients effectively through their initial contact and therapist matching process.

Within 48 hours, assigned therapists contact veterans, with first sessions typically occurring within two weeks.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Karolina played an instrumental role in rapidly transforming the charity's service delivery, helping to shift therapy online within just two weeks. This swift adaptation ensured that vulnerable veterans could continue receiving critical mental health support during lockdown.

PTSD Resolution's programme supports British veterans in over 20 countries including the USA, Hong Kong, Spain, and Dubai. The charity also operates a prisoner support programme across 35 facilities.

Equally innovative is the family-first approach when troubled veterans won't seek help directly. "We offer therapy for family members," Karolina explains. "We can transition from therapy for partners and children to hopefully regaining trust with the veteran."

Karolina's caseload includes remarkable stories demonstrating PTSD Resolution's unique reach. The charity currently supports a veteran in his late 90s who served in World War II. Previously, they helped another veteran who suffered in silence for 50 years after Aden service - until recovering after just three therapy sessions.

"The suffering is very often in silence," Karolina reflects. "Maybe it's thinking 'we have been made to soldier on' and 'I shouldn't show weakness.' But that's not weakness - this is natural human emotion."

Her message to veterans remains powerful: "If you're struggling, you're not alone. Making the first call can be the hardest step, but it's the first step towards healing."

Karolina's journey began in 2010 when she arrived from Poland. PTSD Resolution operates through 200 accredited therapists, providing free treatment averaging six sessions at £940 per client, with 82% completion rates - exceeding NHS IAPT services' 50%.

The October 2025 Soldiering On Awards ceremony at London's Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel marks the programme's 15th anniversary. Karolina is among three finalists for the Healthcare and Rehabilitation Award.

Karolina's nomination gains special significance from the enduring UK-Poland military bonds. During World War II, 145 Polish pilots served in the Battle of Britain with a decisive 2.8:1 kill-to-loss ratio.

As the Soldiering On Awards celebrate their 15th anniversary, Karolina Grzyb's nomination highlights how dedicated professionals continue transforming veteran mental health support through cultural understanding and unwavering commitment to those who served.

For further information: or call 0300 302 0551