EU Scales Back Green Rules To Help Businesses And Farmers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union is changing course on its climate policies. The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, has decided to stop or slow down some major green laws, including the Green Claims Directive .
This law would have forced companies to prove their environmental claims with hard evidence.
The move comes after strong complaints from business groups and farmers, who say that too many rules make it hard for them to survive.
The Commission now promises to cut red tape by 25% for all businesses and by 35% for small and medium-sized ones.
Many small companies and farmers say green rules raise their costs and make it hard to compete.
Large companies, on the other hand, can often handle these rules more easily or even use them to push out smaller rivals.
Despite these changes, the EU has not changed its main climate goals . The bloc still aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and to be climate neutral by 2050.
But the way it will reach these goals is now less strict. The Commission wants only the largest companies to follow the toughest reporting rules on sustainability.
EU Scales Back Green Rules to Help Businesses and Farmers
Many people in Europe are frustrated with climate policies that raise living costs. Some political parties have gained support by saying the green agenda hurts ordinary people and helps only the elite.
At the same time, climate change is already costing the EU billions of euros each year, especially in farming. Without better ways to deal with extreme weather, these losses could rise by two-thirds by 2050.
The EU says it will help small businesses get green finance and will give faster support to sectors hit by bad weather. Still, the main message has changed.
The EU now says it wants to balance fighting climate change with keeping its economy strong. Whether this new path will work for both the environment and the economy is still not clear.
