China Allegedly Planned Car Collision Targeting Taiwan Vice‐President In Prague, Say Reports
Agents had followed Hsiao's convoy from the airport, one diplomat even ran a red light, and gathered intelligence on her schedule and meetings, all in violation of diplomatic norms under the Vienna Convention. Local authorities were on high alert and intervened to secure her safety. Hsiao later thanked Czech officials, stressing that such threats would not silence Taiwan's voice on the global stage.“The CCP's unlawful activities will NOT intimidate me from voicing Taiwan's interests in the international community,” she said in a social media post.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council condemned the plot as a serious threat to Hsiao's safety and demanded a public apology from Beijing. The council asserted that the actions“seriously threatened the personal safety” of the vice‐president and her delegation. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed the allegations, stating Chinese diplomats“always observe the laws and regulations of host countries.”
The spokesperson accused Prague of interfering in China's internal affairs by facilitating Hsiao's visit and reiterated Beijing's long‐standing position that her activities supported“Taiwan independence separatists,” a label Beijing condemns vehemently.
These revelations mark a sharp escalation in tensions between China and the Czech Republic, which has seen its relationship with Beijing deteriorate amid accusations of cyberattacks and growing ties with Taiwan, including recent visits by Taiwanese leaders such as Hsiao and former President Tsai Ing‐wen. Hsiao and President Lai Ching‐te made this trip following their election victory in January 2024, the first overseas journey of their administration.
In response to the accusations, Prague summoned China's ambassador and continues to stand by its security measures. Hsiao later reaffirmed her resolve, declaring she would not be intimidated from advocating Taiwan's interests internationally, as per Guardian.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment