'Unbearable Heat, No Power': Kashmir Residents Slam Unscheduled Outages

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid severe hot weather conditions, people of many areas in Kashmir 'continue to face the unscheduled outages in both metered and non-metered places.'

The electricity consumers of different areas of Kashmir region complained that the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) was not delivering the same amount of power as they were promised.“We are facing unscheduled power cuts very often.”

One of the locals of Nawa-Kadal in Downtown, Muzamil Ahmad said that the area is facing long durational distress cuts.

The residents of other areas informed that despite installing smart meters they continue to face unscheduled power cuts.

“This is the first time we have felt that there shall be uninterrupted power services during summers. But ironically, we are facing unscheduled power cuts during the peak summer hours,” they said.

Read Also 'No Major Wet Spell In Sight': Srinagar Sizzles At 32.3°C Letter to Editor: How Kashmir Can Adapt to Its Scorching New Normal

They further said,“In the scorching heat weather conditions, we are being forced to stay outdoors to evade the unbearable heat of rooms.”

Another local of Gojwara, Nazir Ahmad said,“Despite facing the extra power curtailment, the power voltage is extremely low during the peak hours.”

The electricity consumers of different areas of south Kashmir's Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts narrated the same ordeal-saying,“KPDCL has sorrowfully failed to deliver relief to the consumers in this ongoing scorching heatwave.”

One of the locals said,“I think this is for the first time people of Kashmir are demanding for uninterrupted power supply in summers because of the heatwave but unfortunately we are being pushed to face the unscheduled power cuts.”

Top officials informed that,“In Jammu and Kashmir, JKPDD has a power demand of nearly 3,000 Megawatts including nearly1600 MW from Jammu and around 1350-1400 MW from Kashmir division.

“As of now we are delivering more than 2800 MWs of power across Jammu and Kashmir” the official said. (KNO)