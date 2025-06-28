WELCOME TO IBOA 3X3 Basketball Enhancing The Game, Empowering The Community

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 27, 2025 4:09 pm - IBOA 3x3 (International Basketball Officials Academy) is a nonprofit organization based in the United States, dedicated to promoting growth, equity, and opportunity through FIBA-recognized 3x3 basketball.

The International Basketball Officials Academy (IBOA 3x3) is proud to lead a transformative movement that empowers youth and unites communities through the globally recognized sport of 3x3 basketball. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, IBOA 3x3 combines the energy of streetball with the structure of FIBA's international standards to offer a platform where young athletes, coaches, and officials can grow, compete, and gain recognition.

3x3 basketball is one of the fastest-growing urban sports in the world and is now an official Olympic discipline. IBOA 3x3 taps into this momentum by organizing FIBA-endorsed tournaments, training camps, skill clinics, and webinars - all designed to provide youth with more than just athletic opportunities. Through these programs, participants develop leadership, confidence, discipline, and teamwork - skills that extend far beyond the basketball court.

What makes IBOA 3x3 unique is its commitment to accessibility. The organization welcomes players from all backgrounds and skill levels, providing a clear pathway from grassroots participation to elite international competition. Athletes earn official FIBA ranking points, which can open doors to higher-level play on national and global stages.

In addition to player development, IBOA 3x3 offers education and certification opportunities for basketball officials and coaches, promoting integrity and quality in every aspect of the sport. The academy also focuses on mentorship, ensuring that young athletes receive guidance not only in their game but in their lives.

IBOA 3x3 actively seeks community partnerships and sponsorships to help fund its initiatives and reach more youth in underserved areas. Every event and program is rooted in the belief that sport can be a powerful tool for social change.

With a growing national presence and a global vision, IBOA 3x3 is more than an organization - it's a movement that's reshaping the future of basketball and empowering the next generation to rise.

