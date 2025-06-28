UAE Traffic Update: Closures, Diversions To Begin This Weekend In Sharjah, Abu Dhabi

From complete closures to traffic diversions, motorists across Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain are being alerted to infrastructure improvement works. These closures and diversions are scheduled to begin this weekend.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a full road closure stretching from Al Intifada Street to Al Corniche Street, effective Friday, June 27, through Sunday, July 27. This closure marks the first phase of infrastructure development works planned for the area.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes and strictly follow traffic safety guidelines. SRTA has also provided a QR code for residents to scan, allowing them to obtain more details about the project and detour plans.

In Abu Dhabi, a partial road closure will take place on Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street from Friday, June 27, to Monday, June 30. Additionally, the free right turn from Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street to Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Street will be closed from 12am on June 27 until 5am on June 30. Authorities urge drivers to plan and allow extra travel time during this period to avoid delays.

Meanwhile, in Al Ain, a traffic diversion will be implemented on Zayed The First Street from Saturday, June 28, 2025 (12am) to Saturday, July 19, 2025 (5am). The diversion is part of ongoing road enhancement efforts aimed at improving traffic flow and infrastructure in the city.

Residents and commuters are advised to stay informed about traffic changes by monitoring official announcements from local transport authorities. Drivers are also reminded to adhere to posted detour signs and follow traffic safety measures to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience during these roadworks.