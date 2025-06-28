403
Oman Praises Qatar, US Efforts In Securing Rwanda-DR Congo Deal
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Sultanate of Oman welcomed the peace agreement signed between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while praising the constructive efforts made by the State of Qatar and the United States of America in reaching the agreement that would sustain peace between the two countries.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the Sultanate of Oman praised the effective role of all parties in promoting dialogue and diplomacy as a means of resolving conflicts and disputes.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed the peace agreement in Washington, DC, raising hopes for an end to the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands since the beginning of this year.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the foreign ministers of both countries at the US Department of State for the official signing, following the initialing of the draft agreement on June 18 in Washington. The signing came after three days of constructive, purposeful, and candid dialogue.
