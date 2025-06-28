Fitrat: No Threat From Afghanistan To Any Country

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has called the Pakistani army chief's statement about the presence of“Indian-backed terrorist groups in Afghanistan” baseless and said there is no threat from Afghanistan to any country.

Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir claimed the presence of“Indian-backed terrorist groups” in Afghanistan and urged the IEA not to allow them to operate in the country.

The army chief said Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with Afghanistan as a brotherly Islamic country, but expected Kabul to prevent the operation of these“proxy networks”.

Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman of IEA, explained in an audio tape on Saturday:“Since Afghanistan is safe and stable and a single central government has been established, the IEA has sovereignty over the entire geography of the country, and now there is no threat to anyone from Afghanistan,”.

“The IEA, based on its policy of non-interference and neutrality among countries, does not allow anyone to use Afghan soil. These kinds of concerns are unfounded. Relations with Pakistan are important to us, and our relations with India are also based on our interests. We want good relations with both countries”.

“The IEA believes in a policy of non-intervention and neutrality between countries.”

hz