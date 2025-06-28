403
UK government allocates more than USD700k to minor website makeover
(MENAFN) The UK government is facing criticism after spending over £532,000 (around $700,000) on a redesign of its official website that resulted in only minor visual changes. The revamp, carried out by advertising firm M&C Saatchi, included altering the website’s header from black to blue and tweaking the gov.uk logo by raising the dot and changing its color to turquoise.
Critics have slammed the expenditure as a waste of taxpayer money. Zia Yusuf, head of Reform UK’s new efficiency body, called the redesign a “joke,” accusing officials of ignoring cost-cutting pledges and engaging in frivolous spending. He argued that the rebranding is emblematic of the wasteful practices found in local governments.
Despite the backlash, officials defended the project, stating it was part of a wider “brand refresh” initiative aimed at modernizing government digital platforms. The current administration also distanced itself from the original decision, noting that two of the three related contracts were finalized before Labour took office in mid-2024.
A government spokesperson emphasized that the updated branding would be integrated into broader digital efforts, including a new gov.uk app and a chat service, though no further details were given.
