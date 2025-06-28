Centre Extends CBDT Chairman Ravi Agarwal's Tenure Till June 2026
This significant extension will see Agrawal continue to lead the direct tax administration for another year, effective from 01.07.2025 till 30.06.2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.Contract based extension and terms of service
Agrawal's re-appointment is on a contract basis, the government notified in a statement.
The statement also clarified that the terms of service will follow the usual conditions applicable to re-employed Central Government officers, in relaxation of the Recruitment Rules.
The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.Who is Ravi Agrawal ?
The re-appointed CBDT Chairman is a distinguished 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the income tax cadre.
He has been serving as a member of the CBDT administration since July 2023, gaining in-depth knowledge of its operations and policy-making processes.Predecessor and current role
Agrawal took over the reins as the Chairman of the CBDT in June 2024, succeeding Nitin Gupta, a 1986 batch IRS officer (IT).
As the Chairman of CBDT, Agrawal's primary responsibility is to lead India's apex policy making body for direct taxes, which includes income tax. His work consists of formulating and implementing direct tax policies, overseeing the entire Income Tax Department and advising the Finance Minister on direct tax matters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment