Centre Extends CBDT Chairman Ravi Agarwal's Tenure Till June 2026

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of Ravi Agrawal as Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex policy-making body of the Income Tax Department .

This significant extension will see Agrawal continue to lead the direct tax administration for another year, effective from 01.07.2025 till 30.06.2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Agrawal's re-appointment is on a contract basis, the government notified in a statement.

The statement also clarified that the terms of service will follow the usual conditions applicable to re-employed Central Government officers, in relaxation of the Recruitment Rules.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

The re-appointed CBDT Chairman is a distinguished 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the income tax cadre.

He has been serving as a member of the CBDT administration since July 2023, gaining in-depth knowledge of its operations and policy-making processes.

Agrawal took over the reins as the Chairman of the CBDT in June 2024, succeeding Nitin Gupta, a 1986 batch IRS officer (IT).

As the Chairman of CBDT, Agrawal's primary responsibility is to lead India's apex policy making body for direct taxes, which includes income tax. His work consists of formulating and implementing direct tax policies, overseeing the entire Income Tax Department and advising the Finance Minister on direct tax matters.