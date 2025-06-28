Radiation Levels In The Gulf Region Remain Normal, Says IAEA
“From a nuclear safety perspective, Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and the Tehran Research Reactor represented our main concern as any strike affecting those facilities – including their off-site power lines – could have caused a radiological accident with potential consequences in Iran as well as beyond its borders in the case of the Bushehr plant. It did not happen, and the worst nuclear safety scenario was thereby avoided,” director general Grossi said.
Stressing again that nuclear facilities should never be attacked, he reiterated the IAEA's current assessment – based on information received from Iran's Nuclear Regulatory Authority – that this month's Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites would have caused localized radioactive releases inside the impacted facilities and localized toxic effects, but there has been no report of increased off-site radiation levels.
The director-general also emphasised the need for IAEA inspectors to continue their verification activities in Iran, as required under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) with the Agency.
The post Radiation levels in the Gulf region remain normal, says IAEA appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
