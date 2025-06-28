More Families To Be Relocated To Several Liberated Villages Of Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The process of resettlement continues across the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, work has begun to facilitate the relocation of more families to their native lands. Specifically, 40 people will be relocated to Lachin city, 193 people to Zilanli village of Gubadli district, 190 people to Mahruzlu village of the same district, 98 people to Hasanriz village in Aghdara, 116 people to Umudlu village of Tartar, and 50 internally displaced persons will return to Khojavend village in Khojavend district.

To manage the transportation logistics for the returnees, the State Committee signed a contract with“166 Global Logistics” LLC.

Under the agreement, the company was paid 638,875 manats, which is approximately $375,800 USD.