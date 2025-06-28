Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Serbia Launch Debut Experience Exchange Program In Audiovisual Tuning

2025-06-28 10:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The first exchange program between the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan, the Serbian Regulatory Authority for Audiovisual and Electronic Media (REM) and the Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) was held in Belgrade on June 23-27, Trend reports.

The main goal of the program is to deepen cooperation in the field of audiovisual media regulation, exchange best practices and create conditions for mutual learning.

As part of the program, the participants exchanged views and practical experiences on monitoring audiovisual media, content analysis, relevant legislation and legal mechanisms, regulatory principles and media policy.

In addition to familiarizing themselves with the daily activities of REM, the representatives of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visited several Serbian television and radio channels, the public broadcaster, and the National Television Center.

This program is the first phase of the trilateral cooperation and the exchange program; the parties plan to continue similar exchanges in the future.

