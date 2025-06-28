403
Kuwait's Membership In WCO Audit Committee Continues For An Additional Year
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's membership in the World Customs Organization (WCO) Audit Committee was voted on for an additional year, until July 2026.
This came during Kuwait's participation, represented by the General Administration of Customs, in the 145th/146th WCO Council meeting, held in Brussels, Belgium, from June 26 to 28, 2025.
The achievement came in recognition of Kuwait's efforts in digital transformation and enhancing transparency and customs governance.
A statement by the Kuwait's General Administration of Customs, received by KUNA, said that the meeting discussed topics including promoting digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications in customs procedures.
The meeting also discussed issues related to goods affected by transfer pricing, the importance of reforming financial systems, and exchanging expertise among member states in combating customs smuggling.
Head of the Kuwaiti delegation and Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Fatima Al-Qallaf, said Kuwait's membership reflected the international community's confidence in the effective role played by the General Administration of Customs.
She added that the administration has achieved advanced positions in the digital transformation process through electronic connectivity with government agencies to facilitate customs clearance procedures.
The administration also provided integrated electronic services for individuals, such as travel agency and electronic authorization services, which are completed entirely through modern digital systems, Al-Qallaf explained.
The meeting also included the election of Nigerian Customs Chief as Chairperson of the WCO Council, in addition to holding elections for the positions of Vice President and members of the Political and Financial Committees and the Audit Committee. (end)
