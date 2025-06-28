Traffic Advisory Issued For Amarnath Yatra

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- To ensure smooth movement of yatra convoys & yatris, the Traffic Police Jammu & Kashmir issued a detailed advisory for the initial cut off timing for Yatra Convoys/Yatris for Amarnath Yatra-2025.

According to the advisory, for the Up Baltal Convoy, cut off timing for departure from Jammu towards Kashmir for Baltal is 0400hrs; departure from Lamber (Banihal) towards Baltal is 1000hrs; departure from Manigam Ganderbal towards Baltal is 1700hrs.

While for Down Baltal Convoy, departure from Baltal towards Jammu is 0600hrs & departure from Lamber (Banihal) towards Jammu is 1130hrs.

For Up Pahalgam Convoy, the cut off timing for departure from Jammu towards Pahalgam is 0430hrs & departure from Lamber (Banihal) towards Pahalgam is 1100hrs.

For Down Pahalgam Convoy, the cut off timing for Departure from Pahalgam towards Jammu is 0600hrs; departure from Nunwan, Pahalgam towards Jammu is 0630hrs & departure from Lamber (Banihal) towards Jammu is 0800hrs.

Regarding cut off timing for Non-Convoy/Yatris/Tourists from NAVYUG Tunnel to Valley & vice versa, the advisory states that from Jammu to Pahalgam (other than Main Convoy arriving from Jammu), the cut off for last vehicle to cross NAVYUG Tunnel towards Valley is 1500hrs & last vehicle to cross Mir Bazar towards Anantnag is 1600hrs.

From Pantha Chowk to Manigam, (other than Main Convoy arriving from Jammu), the cut off timing for last vehicle to cross Peaks Crossing, Lassjan towards Manigam is 1500hrs; cut off time for last vehicle to cross Shadipora/Sumbal towards Manigam is 1530hrs and for last vehicle to cross Manigam Transit Camp towards Baltal is 1700hrs.

From Baltal to NAVYUG Tunnel (Jammu bound other than Main Convoy leaving at 0600 hrs from Baltal), the cut off timing for last vehicle to leave Baltal Base Camp towards Manigam is 0900hrs; for last vehicle to cross Sonamarg P/S towards Manigam cut off timing is 1000hrs; Last vehicle to cross Manigam Transit Camp towards Shadipora/Sumbal at 1200hrs; Last vehicle to cross Shadipora/ Shadipora crossing towards Peaks Automobile at 1300hrs and Last vehicle to cross Pantha Chowk towards Anantnag is 1500hrs.

From Nunwan, Pahalgam to NAVYUG Tunnel (other than Main Convoy leaving at 0630 hrs from Nunwan), the cut off timing for the last vehicle to cross Nunwan towards Jammu is 1000hrs.

From Mir Bazar to NAVYUG Tunnel (other than Main Convoy leaving at 0600 hrs from Pahalgam and at 0630 hrs from Nunwan), the cut off timing for last vehicle to cross Mir Bazar towards NAVYUG Tunnel is 1700hrs and last vehicle to cross Walnut Factory Qazigund towards NAVYUG Tunnel is 1730hrs.

Up vehicles (other than convoy) from Jammu towards Kashmir Valley, the cut off timing at Nagrota (Jammu) is 1200hrs; Cut of timing at Jakheni (Udhampur) is 1300hrs and Cut of timing at Chanderkote is 1400hrs and Cut of timing at Lamber, Banihal is 1500hrs.

Regarding general cut off timing, Advisory says that no Yatri/tourist vehicle shall be allowed to cross NAVYUG Tunnel towards Kashmir after 1500hrs; No Yatri/tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Pahlagam towards Jammu/Srinagar after 1530hrs; No Yatri/tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Sonamarg towards Srinagar after 1600hrs; No tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Gulmarg towards Srinagar after 1700hrs & No tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Gulmarg after 1700hrs.

Yatris/tourists have been advised to travel in Kashmir Valley only between 0700 hrs to 1800 hrs and should plan their travel accordingly, so that they reach their destination within this time period.

After withdrawal of ROP, i.e 1800 hrs, no vehicle of Yatri/tourist shall be allowed further movement. Concerned Police/Traffic/SFs have been instructed to bring such vehicles to the nearest Yatri/SFs camp.

It is informed that this advisory is valid only for Yatris/Yatra Convoy/Tourists. For other HMVs/LMVS/SFs Convoys, people have been asked to refer to the Daily Traffic Advisory issued by Traffic Police.

Moreover, for any clarification/assistance, the numbers to be contacted are TCU Jammu: 0191-2459048, 9419147732, 7298515191; TCU Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 0194-2485396, TCU NHW Ramban: 6005820617 and TCU Udhampur: 9419993745.