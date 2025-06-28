Atherectomy Devices Market Set To Reach USD 1.93 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising PAD Cases And Demand For Minimally Invasive Interventions SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 1.03 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 1.93 billion
|CAGR (2025–2032)
|8.16%
|U.S. Market 2024
|USD 370.50 million
|U.S. Forecast by 2032
|USD 644.30 million
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025–2032
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Type
In 2024, directional atherectomy devices led the market globally with a share of 39.9%. They are extensively used in practice due to their accuracy of plaque excision and capacity to maintain vessel integrity. Their success in treating eccentric as well as concentric lesions, particularly in superficial femoral arteries, has contributed to intense clinical preference. Their capacity to remove plaque and reduce embolization renders them the popular option among vascular surgeons, especially for use in femoropopliteal and below-knee interventions.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Atherectomy Devices Market Segmentation
By Type
- Directional Atherectomy Rotational Atherectomy Orbital Atherectomy Laser Atherectomy
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the atherectomy devices market in 2024, taking up 47.5% of the total revenue worldwide. Its growth is complemented by key players, robust reimbursement policies, rising incidence of PAD, and an aging population. The U.S. market has been especially leading the market because of early acceptance of sophisticated technology and sheer volume of interventional cardiology procedures.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the most rapidly growing regional market during the forecast period. The increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increased access to healthcare, and growing government efforts to enhance vascular treatment are helping to drive this growth. In countries such as China and India, there is a rising diagnosis rate of PAD and coronary artery disease, and thus, demand for sophisticated endovascular devices, such as atherectomy devices.
Recent Developments
- March 2025 – BD updated its Rotarex atherectomy system instructions to highlight risks of helix fracture in patients with vascular tortuosity and calcification. January 2025 – AngioDynamics launched the AMBITION BTK clinical trial for its Auryon laser system targeting below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. November 2024 – Cardiovascular Systems Inc. received expanded CE Mark approval for its Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System to include new vessel types.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Atherectomy Devices Market by Type
8. Regional Analysis
9. Company Profiles
10. Use Cases and Best Practices
11. Conclusion
Buy a Single-User PDF of Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment