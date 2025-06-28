Kolkata Law Student Gangrape: West Bengal Govt Forms Five-Member SIT Amid Mounting Criticism

Kolkata: Amid severe backlash, the West Bengal government has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged gangrape of a student at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata. The team will be led by ACP Pradip Kumar Ghosal. Four people, including the security guard of the college, has been arrested so far. The police had arrested three accused named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) in 24 hours after the alleged incident. They are believed to be former students or staff members of the same law college by the police.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm inside the college premises on Wednesday. The victim was taken to a room by the accused, where she was gang-raped. National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Saturday wrote to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, requesting full police cooperation to enable NCW member Dr Archana Mujumdar to meet the victim and her family. She also directed that a confidential medical examination should be conducted without delay, and medical reports be submitted within three days.

BJP asks Mamata Banerjee to resign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A protest was organised by the party at Gariahat Crossing in Kolkata. Waiving the BJP flags, they attempted to climb over the barricades guarded by police personnel. "This is the face of democracy in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has ruined democracy in the state...The police have arrested me and other workers (of the BJP)...," Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar told reporters while being escorted by police to a van BJP has formed a four-member investigation committee to probe the incident. The committee, constituted by Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, comprised former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, along with MPs Biplab Deb and Manan Mishra. They will visit the crime scene and submit their report to Minister Nadda."BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has strongly condemned the heinous incident of gangrape of a student at Kolkata Law College in West Bengal and expressed concern over the state's law and order situation. In this context, the party has constituted an inquiry committee comprising the following members," the letter from the party stated."This inquiry committee will visit the crime scene shortly and submit its report to the Hon'ble National President," it added.

Meanwhile, the father of one of the accused in the Kolkata alleged gangrape case demanded strict punishment in case he is found guilty. "First, I am a citizen of India, then a father. The matter is sub-judice and the police are carrying out the investigation. We have trust in the court...Strict punishment should be given to him if he is found to be involved in the incident...We have full faith in the Kolkata police...," he told ANI.

